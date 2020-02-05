Delhi Polls: AAP's Somnath Bharti Says,'Made Report Card On Work Done In My Constituency'

Three days before the Delhi Assembly elections, AAP legislator Somnath Bharti on Tuesday said that he has prepared a report card on the work done by him in the last five years in his constituency.

Bharti, who is the sitting MLA from Malviya Nagar, told ANI, "I have prepared a report card for the work I have done in my constituency in the last five years. My vision is to develop this constituency as a model constituency that sets a benchmark in development for the country."

Somnath Bharti said that he is familiar with almost everybody in his constituency. People do not ask him to visit their places as people know that the work he has done, he added.

Positive-negative campaigning

Somnath Bharti will be contesting the Delhi Assembly elections from Malviya Nagar constituency again this time. He affirmed that the Aam Aadmi Party has been doing a "positive campaign" while BJP and Congress are doing "negative campaigning".

"Both BJP and Congress are doing a negative campaign this time while the AAP is doing a positive campaign. We are talking about what we have done in the past, while they are only talking about us and criticising us," Somnath Bharti said.

Delhi Assembly election

New Delhi will go to polls in a single-phase on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. The last day of filing nominations for the candidates was on January 21. The BJP has fielded Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha president Sunil Yadav against Delhi CM Kejriwal from New Delhi constituency, and the Congress has pitted former NSUI Delhi president Ramesh Sabharwal against him. BJP is trying to make advances in the upcoming Assembly elections after the 2015 debacle where it won only 3 seats. During the 2015 elections, AAP won 67 seats out of the 70-seat Assembly.

The Delhi Assembly Election results will be declared on February 11.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image source: PTI)