Amid Speculation He's Joining BJP, Kumar Vishwas Chides CM Kejriwal For His Army Day Wish

Taking yet another dig on Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal, former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member Kumar Vishwas on Wednesday has taunted him for extending his wishes on Army Day. Taking to Twitter he has said that those who questioned the Army are now celebrating their valour. Referring to the upcoming Delhi Polls, Vishwas said that polls are a bad game, it forces people to shift sides.

चुनाव भी क्या ज़ालिम चीज़ है, सेना के पराक्रम पर सवाल उठाकर पूरी दुनिया में भारत और भारत की सेना को कठघरे में खड़े करने वाले सेना को बधाई दे रहे हैं 😂😂👎 https://t.co/lVuqe0v4QH — Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) January 15, 2020

His comment came after Kejriwal in a Twitter post said that he salutes the courage and determination of the Indian Army. Kejriwal also added that he is grateful to every soldier on the army day.

My salute to the courage and determination of every jawan and officer of the Indian Army. The country is eternally grateful to you for your service. #ArmyDay — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 15, 2020

India is celebrating the 72nd Army Day on January 15 in honour of the soldiers who serve the country selflessly. On the occasion, the Indian Army marked the day with a wreath-laying ceremony at the War Memorial in Delhi. The event was graced by Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria along with India first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat.

Earlier in the day, Vishwas also brushed aside the speculations of joining the BJP. He clarified that he is currently out of India and there is no need to repeat the news of his joining BJP before every election. It was widely speculated that Kumar Vishwas may join BJP ahead of the February 8 Delhi polls. The founding member of AAP, Vishwas had quit the party after a rife with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the style of functioning of the party. It was speculated before the Lok Sabha polls that Vishwas might campaign for BJP in Delhi.

Earlier, it was also speculated that Vishwas will be given a Rajya Sabha ticket by the saffron party. Since the time Vishwas had left the AAP, he is believed to be close to the BJP. While he has taken on AAP chief Kejriwal more than once, he has openly supported the government in many of its initiatives, including surgical strikes, which was questioned by AAP.

