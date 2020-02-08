Delhi Elections: Amit Shah Urges Voters To 'free Delhi From Lies & Vote-bank Politics'

As Delhi began voting at 8 am on Saturday to elect a new government, Home Minister Amit Shah appealed to the people of Delhi to vote to free Delhi from lies and vote-bank politics. The term of the current 70-seat Assembly, where AAP holds an absolute majority, will expire on February 22. The results of the elections will be declared on February 11.

Taking to his Twitter, the former BJP chief said only a government with far-sighted thinking and strong intentions can make Delhi the best capital of the world by giving Delhi clean air, clean drinking water, and household to every poor.

दिल्ली को स्वच्छ हवा, स्वच्छ पीने का पानी और हर गरीब को अपना घर देकर इसे विश्व की सबसे अच्छी राजधानी सिर्फ एक दूरदर्शी सोच व मजबूत इरादों वाली सरकार ही बना सकती है।



मैं दिल्ली की जनता से अपील करता हूँ कि झूठ और वोटबैंक की राजनीति से दिल्ली को मुक्त करने के लिए मतदान अवश्य करें। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 8, 2020

Amit Shah covered 60 constituencies that comprised 'nukkad sabhas', road shows, workers meet. BJP is eyeing a comeback in the national capital after 21 years.

PM Modi urges maximum participation in 'Festival of Democracy'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also urged voters to cast their votes in large numbers and participate in the festival of democracy. Taking to his Twitter, the Prime Minister also mentioned that the voters should make a new record on this day.

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए आज मतदान का दिन है। सभी मतदाताओं से मेरी अपील है कि वे अधिक से अधिक संख्या में लोकतंत्र के इस महोत्सव में भाग लें और वोटिंग का नया रिकॉर्ड बनाएं।



Urging the people of Delhi, especially my young friends, to vote in record numbers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 8, 2020

With 672 candidates in the fray, the Delhi Assembly Elections is witnessing a fierce election campaign of the ruling AAP and the BJP. The Prime Minister had addressed two poll rallies in the capital - one at Dwarka and the other at Karkardooma.

