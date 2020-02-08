Delhi Elections: Gambhir Urges All To Participate In The 'biggest Festival Of Democracy'

As the national capital gears to vote in the assembly elections, BJP leader and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Saturday appealed Delhiites to exercise their right to franchise. The term of the current 70-seat Assembly, where AAP holds an absolute majority, will expire on February 22. The results of the elections will be declared on February 11.

Taking to Twitter, the cricketer-turned-politician specifically urged the youth and the first time voters to participate in the 'biggest festival of democracy'.

“Voting is not only our right. Its our power.”



I urge every Delhiite and specially the youth and first time voters to go and use their right to vote and participate in the biggest festival of democracy. #DelhiElections2020 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) February 8, 2020

READ: Delhi Election: Kejriwal asks AAP to have faith in God, takes veiled jibe at opposition

READ: Delhi Elections 2019 LIVE Updates: 70-seat Assembly goes to polls, AAP eyes 2015 repeat

Gautam Gambhir Accuses Kejriwal Of Lying

Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday joined his party leaders in calling out Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal a 'liar'. Gautam attacked Kejriwal, terming him as the "chief pretender".

"This is an amazing Chief Minister!! Lied to Anna Hazare... Then lied to his friends... Lied to all governments... And then lied to thousands of people of 'Delhi'!! Chief Minister or Chief Pretender??" Gambhir wrote on Twitter in Hindi.

In another tweet, the cricketer-turned-politician said, "AAP's message is Entertain or Frighten, But seize power. I (Gautam Gambhir) appeal to the youth of Delhi, that on 8 February, the election of Delhi is not just a battle to save the future. We will fight these battles together and make Delhi 'Delhi' once again. Jai Hind."

READ: Delhi authorities seize 99,210 litres of liquor, huge cache of ammunition ahead of polling

READ: Delhi Election: FIR against AAP for morphing Sholay scene against BJP