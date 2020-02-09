Manoj Tiwari Reprimands AAP Leaders Over EVM Allegations, Says 'blame Your Own Actions'

BJP leader Manoj Tiwari on Sunday slammed the Aam Admi Party (AAP) over their allegations on the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM). Speaking to the news agency, ANI, the BJP leader said, "AAP knows that it is losing. They are holding press conferences, raising questions at Election Commission. Why are you worried? Exit Poll is giving you 44 seats. They are giving BJP only 26 seats."

He further added, "Don't make excuses to blame the EVM. We respect the exit poll. But the exit poll is based only until 3 pm. BJP is forming the government with over 38 seats. Every person who is being asked about the voting, they are saying BJP. If AAP wins, then EVM is good? If BJP wins, then the EVM is bad? We couldn't win in Jharkhand, so are we blaming EVM? Blame your actions for it. Take responsibility for your deeds. Be it good or bad. We trust the EVM."

Tiwari slams Cong, AAP

Slamming the AAP further, Manoj Tiwari said, " When AAP does not believe in themselves, this means the party knows that their five year's work cannot make them win. So, they cannot believe the exit polls." He further derided the Congress party and said, "Congress is confused. Congress can get some seats, they still think they can't get any. They are surrendering before the results."

AAP's allegations on EVM

Shortly after polling concluded, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed of having received information from "several places" that officials were trying to take away the electronic voting machines (EVMs) in an "unauthorized manner". Speaking to the media, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh stated that AAP leaders including Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai, Prashant Kishor and himself held a meeting with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal where they exchanged information about unauthorised handling of EVMs. He further questioned how the EVM machines reached the officers when they should have been sealed and taken straight to strongrooms.

EC announces voter turnout

Amid the controversy over the delay in the vote count, the Election Commission on Sunday evening declared the voter turnout to be 62.59% in the national capital. Informing about the turnout in a press briefing, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh stated that voting continued till late evening on Saturday and EVMs had to be stored in the strongroom, leading to a delay in providing the details.

Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll Survey

As the voting of the national capital concluded on Saturday, the Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat released the exit poll for the state to get a projection of what to expect on the counting day. The 70-seat Delhi Assembly which finished its polling on Saturday is projected to be won by AAP, revealed the Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat Exit polls. The polls witnessed an intense campaign by the three contending parties - Congress, BJP and AAP with 672 candidates in the fray. Further, the polls saw around 55 per cent voter turnout.

