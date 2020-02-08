Union Budget
Arvind Kejriwal Questions BJP Over 'Ashudh' Remark, Asks 'What Kind Of Politics Is This?'

Delhi Assembly Elections

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday alleged that the BJP has been mocking him ever since he recited the 'Hanuman Chalisa' on a TV channel.

Arvind Kejriwal

Breaking his silence on the 'Ashudh' remark made by Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, Delhi Chief Minister, and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday alleged that the BJP has been mocking him ever since he recited the 'Hanuman Chalisa' on a TV channel. Taking to the microblogging site, Kejriwal sought to know what kind of politics the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is doing.

In his tweet, Kejriwal said, "Ever since I have recited the 'Hanuman Chalisa' on a TV channel, the BJP is constantly mocking me. Yesterday, I went to the Hanuman Temple. Today, BJP leaders are saying that the temple has turned impure by his visit. What kind of politics is this? God belongs to all. God blesses everyone, including those in the BJP."

READ | Delhi Polls Nigh Upon Them, Top Netas Arvind Kejriwal & Manoj Tiwari Make Temple Visits

On Friday, Kejriwal along with his wife offered prayers at the famous Hanuman Temple near Connaught Place. Earlier this week, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener had said his reciting the 'Hanuman Chalisa' has hurt leaders of the BJP. During an election rally in Delhi on February 4, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Now Arvind Kejriwal has started reciting the 'Hanuman Chalisa'. In the coming days, you will see Owaisi reciting the same. This will certainly happen." 

READ | AAP MP Sanjay Singh Condemns Manoj Tiwari's 'Ashudh' Remark On CM Kejriwal

Manoj Tiwari's remark

Earlier today, Manoj Tiwari made a statement at CM Kejriwal after his visit to Hanuman Temple ahead of the polls on Friday.

Manoj Tiwari said, "Arvind Kejriwal visited the temple to seek blessings from the lord or to make Hanuman impure. HE used the same hands to remove his shoe and later offer the flower garland to the deity, what has he done? This only happens when people with false faith visit temples. I told this to the temple priest also and later he washed the diety several times."

READ  | Delhi Elections: Manoj Tiwari's Sixth-sense Tells Him BJP Will Win; Makes Bold Projection

READ | Delhi Elections 2020: Manoj Tiwari Slams Cong's Alka Lamba For Alleged MCC Violation

Published:
