Arvind Kejriwal Questions BJP Over 'Ashudh' Remark, Asks 'What Kind Of Politics Is This?'

Breaking his silence on the 'Ashudh' remark made by Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, Delhi Chief Minister, and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday alleged that the BJP has been mocking him ever since he recited the 'Hanuman Chalisa' on a TV channel. Taking to the microblogging site, Kejriwal sought to know what kind of politics the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is doing.

In his tweet, Kejriwal said, "Ever since I have recited the 'Hanuman Chalisa' on a TV channel, the BJP is constantly mocking me. Yesterday, I went to the Hanuman Temple. Today, BJP leaders are saying that the temple has turned impure by his visit. What kind of politics is this? God belongs to all. God blesses everyone, including those in the BJP."

जब से मैंने एक TV चैनल पे हनुमान चालीसा पढ़ा है, भाजपा वाले लगातार मेरा मज़ाक़ उड़ा रहे हैं। कल मैं हनुमान मंदिर गया।आज भाजपा नेता कह रहे हैं कि मेरे जाने से मंदिर अशुद्ध हो गया। ये कैसी राजनीति है? भगवान तो सभी के हैं। भगवान सभी को आशीर्वाद दें, भाजपा वालों को भी।



सबका भला हो — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 8, 2020

On Friday, Kejriwal along with his wife offered prayers at the famous Hanuman Temple near Connaught Place. Earlier this week, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener had said his reciting the 'Hanuman Chalisa' has hurt leaders of the BJP. During an election rally in Delhi on February 4, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Now Arvind Kejriwal has started reciting the 'Hanuman Chalisa'. In the coming days, you will see Owaisi reciting the same. This will certainly happen."

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal offered prayers at Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place and BJP Delhi Chief Manoj Tiwari offered prayers at Kalkaji Temple. Voting for the Assembly Election to be held tomorrow. #DelhiElections2020 pic.twitter.com/ap0ZzhdVos — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2020

Manoj Tiwari's remark

Earlier today, Manoj Tiwari made a statement at CM Kejriwal after his visit to Hanuman Temple ahead of the polls on Friday.

Manoj Tiwari said, "Arvind Kejriwal visited the temple to seek blessings from the lord or to make Hanuman impure. HE used the same hands to remove his shoe and later offer the flower garland to the deity, what has he done? This only happens when people with false faith visit temples. I told this to the temple priest also and later he washed the diety several times."

Manoj Tiwari, BJP: Woh (Arvind Kejriwal) pooja karne gaye the ya Hanuman Ji ko ashudh karne gaye the? Ek haath se joota utaarke,ussi haath se mala lekar...kya kar diya? Jab nakli bhakt aate hain na toh yahi hota hai. Maine pandit ji ko bataya, bahut baar Hanuman Ji ko dhoye hain. pic.twitter.com/lETgFhgfK7 — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

