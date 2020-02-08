Delhi Elections 2020: Manoj Tiwari Slams Cong's Alka Lamba For Alleged MCC Violation

BJP leader Manoj Tiwari on Saturday hit out Congress leader Alka Lamba over violating the rules by wearing the palm symbol of the Congress party at the polling booth, and allegedly engaging with fellow voters. Speaking to Republic TV, he said, "Going to a polling booth with an election symbol is a violation. A case should be filed against Alka Lamba and strict action should be taken."

Alka Lamba sparks controversy

Congress leader Alka Lamba sparked controversy after she violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by allegedly trying to influence the voters at the polling booth to vote for Congress. AAP leader Prahlad Singh Sahni's election in-charge who was present at the moment outside the polling booth testified that Lamba flaunted the party's badge and tried to influence the voters by holding the hands of women who came to the polling booth and insisting they vote for Congress.

Post the allegations, a ruckus broke out at the booth after the Congress leader was seen charging towards the AAP worker. In the video that has been put out, the Delhi Police could be seen trying to break up the brawl between the party representatives.

About ECI's MCC

The Model Code of Conduct for the guidance of political parties and candidates says, "All parties and candidates shall avoid scrupulously all activities which are “corrupt practices” and offences under the election law, such as bribing of voters, intimidation of voters, impersonation of voters, canvassing within 100 meters of polling stations, holding public meetings during the period of 48 hours ending with the hour fixed for the close of the poll, and the transport and conveyance of voters to and from polling station".

Delhi Assembly Elections

The polling for the 70-seat Delhi Assembly started at 8 AM on Saturday, February 8. The Election Commission of India (EC) has set up 13,000 polling stations and deployed 90,000 officials to ensure smooth polling. The term of the current 70-seat Assembly, where AAP holds an absolute majority, will expire on February 22. The results of the elections will be declared on February 11. As of 11 AM on Saturday, the voter turnout is 14.75 per cent.

In the previous elections, the AAP had staged a stunning comeback after infamously demitting office months earlier, and won an astounding 67 seats in the first big jolt to the BJP after Narendra Modi's sensational triumph in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. BJP managed to win just 3 seats. Kiran Bedi, a former AAP leader among other achievements, was the BJP's CM candidate in the ill-fated election.

