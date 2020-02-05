'Is It Terrorism?': Arvind Kejriwal's Daughter Cites Welfare Schemes To Slam BJP Remarks

Harshita Kejriwal, daughter of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, took an aim at BJP for labelling her father a 'terrorist' and questioned whether running a range of welfare programmes make him so? Earlier on January 28, West Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Verma had called Kejriwal a "terrorist", a remark later defended by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar and reiterated.

"They say politics is dirty but it's a new low. Is it terrorism if health facilities are made free and brought to people? Is it terrorism if children are educated? Is it terrorism if electricity and water supply are improved?" Harshita Kejriwal wondered.

Morning reading of Bhagwad Gita

She asserted that her father has always been in social services citing a personal example. "I still remember he (Arvind Kejriwal) used to wake us – my brother, mother, grandparents and I, up at 6 am, make us read Bhagwad Gita and sing 'Insaan se insaan ka ho bhaichara' song and teach us about it. Is this terrorism?"

Votes for work done

Harshita Kejriwal also exuded confidence that Delhites will vote on February 8 based on the work done by the Aam Admi Party government and not on BJP's allegations. "Let them level allegations, let them bring 200 MPs and 11 CMs. Not only us, but two crore common people are also campaigning (with AAP). They will show them on February 11 if they cast votes on the basis of allegations or the work done."

Disappointing to tag CM a terrorist

Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of the CM, said that the allegation of members of the Opposition against Arvind Kejriwal, calling him a "terrorist or Maoist" was disappointing. "Our concern is about his health. It is very sad that some people from the opposition party are levelling Arvind with tags of a terrorist. He is someone who has devoted his life to social service. People in politics should be mature and not make such statements," she said.

Polarising election campaigns

The campaign for February 8 Assembly election in Delhi has reached its crescendo with stalwarts from the BJP, the AAP and the Congress launching no-holds-barred attacks on each other. The BJP has been attacking the AAP on issues like anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh and performance of the Arvind Kejriwal government in five years. The AAP, on the other hand, has been alleging that BJP was trying to disturb peace in the national capital to get the election cancelled.