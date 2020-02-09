Delhi Election: BJP Hits Back At Pakistan Min Rejoicing At The Party's Projected Defeat

Retaliating to Pakistan's Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry's glee at BJP's defeat in Delhi, BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra, on Sunday, held up a mirror to terror-financing Pakistan. He claimed Pakistan bashing BJP was like 'terrorists calling names'. BJP is projected to better its 2015 tally in the 2020 Delhi Elections by winning 9-21 seats.

BJP hits back at Pak

Look who’s talking..

Terrorists calling names!! https://t.co/BTFbPvsccG — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) February 9, 2020

Pak rejoices at projected BJP defeat

In yet another meddling comment on India's internal affairs, Pakistan's Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry, on Saturday, rejoiced at the Delhi Exit poll results which projected AAP victory. He expressed happiness at the projected BJP defeat in the polls. The results of the Delhi elections will be declared on February 11.

Very happy on extremists regime defeat in Delhi elections, hope #Modi will learn from this defeat and review policies of hatred — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 8, 2020

Delhi Exit polls: Seat share

AAP is projected to win 48-61 seats defeating the BJP which is projected to win only 9-21 seats. Meanwhile, Congress is projected to win 0-1 seat. Others are projected to win no seats.

BJP, Congress reject exit polls

Amid all Election exit polls projecting AAP retaining the 70-seat Delhi Assembly, BJP Delhi Chief Manoj Tiwari stated that all polls will fail on February 11 - result day. Claiming that certain polls predict BJP winning 26 seats, he said that BJP will form government in Delhi with over 48 seats. Meanwhile, Congress Delhi chief Subhash Chopra predicted that neither BJP nor AAP will be able to form the government, but did not predict a Congress government either.

