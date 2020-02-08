Delhi Election: Cong Rules Out AAP Or BJP Win, Concedes Own Defeat Amid Projected Drubbing

As Delhi exit polls predict an abysmal performance for Congress, the party's Delhi chief Subhash Chopra, on Saturday, predicted that neither BJP nor AAP will be able to form the government. Claiming that BJP won't be able to win even 20 seats and that AAP won't form the government, Chopra hoped that Congress will perform better, not predicting a Congress government. Results are expected on February 11.

Congress' bizarre 'No one's govt' prediction

Delhi Congress President Subhash Chopra: All exit polls are going to fail. BJP will not get even 20 seats&Kejriwal is not going to form govt in Delhi. I'm hoping Congress is going to do much better than what exit polls are showing. Let us wait till results are out. pic.twitter.com/fBfjtbtQLZ — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

BJP rejects exit polls

Amid all Election exit polls projecting AAP retaining the 70-seat Delhi Assembly, BJP Delhi Chief Manoj Tiwari stated that all polls will fail on February 11 - result day. Claiming that certain polls predict BJP winning 26 seats, he said that BJP will form government in Delhi with over 48 seats. Moreover, talking to Republic TV, he claimed that BJP will garner 56% of the vote share. AAP has welcomed the exit polls predicting their win.

Delhi Exit polls

Seat share

AAP is projected to win 48-61 seats defeating the BJP which is projected to win only 9-21 seats. Meanwhile, Congress is projected to win 0-1 seat. Others are projected to win no seats.

Vote share

AAP is projected to garner 51-52%of the vote share, leading over the BJP which is set to gain 38-40% of the vote share. Meanwhile, Congress is projected to gain 4-5% of the vote share. Other parties are set to garner 5% of the vote share.

Delhi election campaign

Building on its massive common-man appeal, the AAP government offered several freebies - free electricity, water, free wifi services, free metro and bus rides for women in the run-up to the elections. Meanwhile, Congress, which is reeling from a leadership vacuum since the demise of Sheila Dikshit is eyeing a comeback at the national capital. BJP, which has not held the Delhi Assembly since 1998 is eyeing to rule at Centre and the national capital - but has not named a CM pick. AAP which had launched a Kejriwal-centric campaign, aims at crossing the total with its motto "Abki Baar 67 paar" and keeps asking 'Kejriwal v/s Who?'

