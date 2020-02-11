BJP's Nadda Concedes Delhi To AAP & Kejriwal: 'Will Play Role Of Constructive Opposition'

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has repeated the feat it achieved in 2015 in Delhi Assembly Elections and seems like it is going to win over 60 seats in the 70 member Assembly as counting of votes will end soon. The BJP, which looked like getting 20+ seats as per the early trends has been reduced to single-digit. Accepting the party's defeat, new BJP President JP Nadda has said that the party respects the verdict of the people.

Taking to Twitter, Nadda said, "The BJP respects the mandate given by the people of Delhi. All the workers worked tirelessly in this election and have been engaged in elections day and night. Heartfelt greetings and thanks to all the workers."

भाजपा दिल्ली की जनता द्वारा दिये गये जनादेश का सम्मान करती है। सभी कार्यकर्ताओं ने इस चुनाव में अथक परिश्रम किया और दिन रात चुनाव में लगे रहे है। सभी कार्यकर्ताओं का ह्रदय से अभिनंदन और साधुवाद। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) February 11, 2020

Nadda, in another tweet, said, "Accepting this mandate, the BJP will play the role of constructive opposition and will prominently raise every issue related to the development of the state. With the belief that the Aam Aadmi Party government will develop Delhi, I congratulate Arvind Kejriwal and his party."

भाजपा इस जनादेश को स्वीकारते हुए रचनात्मक विपक्ष की भूमिका निभाएगी और प्रदेश के विकास से जुड़े हर मुद्दे को प्रमुखता से उठाएगी।इस विश्वास के साथ की आम आदमी पार्टी की सरकार दिल्ली का विकास करेगी, मैं श्री @ArvindKejriwal और उनकी पार्टी को बधाई देता हूँ। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) February 11, 2020

BJP ally and JDU chief Nitish Kumar when asked for a reaction to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s mega victory in the Delhi election, only said three words and walked off, hands folded over his head -- "Janata Maalik hai (the voters are king)". He was approached by reporters after a function in memory of BJP icon Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, where he shared the stage with his deputy, the BJP's Sushil Kumar Modi.

Delhi election 2020 was held on Saturday, with 62.59% of the city's voters coming out to exercise their democratic right. The voter turnout in the previous assembly election in 2015 stood at 67.5%.

