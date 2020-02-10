BJP's Kapil Mishra Says 'won't Be Surprised' If CM Arvind Kejriwal Loses New Delhi Seat

A day ahead of counting votes for Delhi Assembly elections, AAP's rebel MLA Kapil Mishra said that 'he won't be surprised' if chief minister Arvind Kejriwal loses the New Delhi seat. Exuding support for this party, the BJP leader claimed that 'people's mandate' was with the saffron party. Moreover, he questioned AAP for 'raising fingers' at the election commission and alleging EVM tampering.

"The people's mandate is with BJP. We know the reality as we have worked on the ground. I must say, there is nothing to be surprised if Kejriwal gets defeated from New Delhi constituency," Kapil Misha told ANI. "It is worrying that AAP is raising fingers on the Election Commission and EVMs. This is because they know the mood of the people of Delhi and realised that BJP is going to win and form the government in the national capital."

READ| Delhi Elections: New Delhi Cong candidate against Kejriwal to spend night in each booths

BJP's controversial leader Kapil Mishra is predicted to win the Model Town constituency against AAP's Akhilesh Pati Tripathi and Congress leader Akanksha Ola. Mishra stoked a controversy amid the election campaign after he equated the Delhi Assembly polls to a fight between India and Pakistan on the streets of Delhi. Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh on January 24, asked the Delhi police to register an FIR against Mishra over his 'India versus Pakistan' tweet. Singh contended that Mishra’s tweet constituted an offense under Section 123 of the Representation of People Act for attempting to aggravate differences between two communities.

Delhi Assembly elections

According to Republic's Jan Ki Baat exit poll, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is projected to easily win a third consecutive term as a legislator from the high-profile New Delhi constituency. The AAP chief was up against BJP leader Sunil Yadav and Congress' Romesh Sabharwal. In 2015, Kejriwal had won the New Delhi constituency, against BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and Congress' Kiran Walia.

The exit polls on Saturday predicted an easy sweep for AAP in the 70-seat Delhi Assembly, wherein the party is eyeing a redo of their stellar 2015 Assembly Elections performance 67 seats. The BJP is fighting a prestige battle to win the national capital following months of anti-government demonstrations across the country. As per the predictions of Republic Jan Ki Baat Exit Polls, AAP is projected to win 48-61 seats defeating the BJP which is predicted to win only 9-21 seats. Meanwhile, Congress is projected to win 0-1 seat.

READ| Delhi Elections: Arvind Kejriwal taking no chances, deploys AAP workers to secure EVM strongrooms

(With ANI inputs)