Delhi Elections: BJP's Manoj Tiwari Concedes Defeat, Congratulates Arvind Kejriwal

Lok Sabha MP and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari conceded that BJP had been defeated in the Delhi Assembly elections on Tuesday. As per the Election Commission of India trends at 4.10 pm, AAP has surged ahead in 63 seats as against BJP which is leading only from 7 constituencies. Besides thanking the voters of Delhi, Tiwari also appreciated the hard work of his party workers. Moreover, he congratulated Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the outstanding performance of AAP.

'We will get 48+ seats'

Earlier in the day, Tiwari sought to downplay the dire exit poll prediction for BJP. He maintained that the results would be in favour of BJP. Additionally, he claimed that his party would get a minimum of 48 seats.

Manoj Tiwari remarked, "According to God's will, everything will go well. The results will be in BJP's favour, this is my feeling. What I said, is what I still stand by, we will get 48+ seats."

Campaigning for Delhi Assembly polls

Since the announcement of the Delhi Assembly polls, the national capital has witnessed a high-octane campaign mainly by BJP and AAP. Right at the outset, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made it clear that his party would focus on issues such as clean water, education, and health. He asserted that AAP would not indulge in negative campaigning.

On the other hand, BJP refrained from naming any CM candidate. It named a newcomer Sunil Yadav to take on Kejriwal from the New Delhi constituency. In the last few days, BJP leaders sought to highlight AAP’s alleged role in instigating the Shaheen Bagh agitation. Finally, the electorate of Delhi registered their vote on February 8. As per the Election Commission of India, the total voter turnout was 62.59%- nearly 5% lower than the corresponding figures in the 2015 election.

