The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Delhi Police Registers Attempt To Murder Case Against Jamia Shooter, Invokes Arms Act

Law & Order

In the Jamia firing incident which happened earlier on Thursday, an attempt to murder (IPC Sec 307) case has been registered by the police against the gunman.

Written By Jay Pandya | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jamia

In the Jamia firing incident which happened earlier on Thursday, an attempt to murder (IPC Section 307) case has been registered by the Delhi police against the culprit. Police have also invoked the Arms Act against the gunman who has been identified as Gopal.

Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to inform that the investigation of the firing incident has been handed over to Special CP of Delhi Police Praveen Ranjan.

'Incident happened in a split second'

Praveer Ranjan, Special Commissioner of Police, met Shadab Farooq, a Jamia Millia Islamia student, at AIIMS Trauma Centre. after he was injured in the shooting earlier on Thursday.

Ranjan said that the incident of shooting at the Jamia Millia Islamia happened in a "split-second" which is why the police "couldn't react immediately". Ranjan's statement comes amid criticism levelled by Opposition leaders and activists that the Delhi Police didn't act in the appropriate manner or fast enough when the shooter was brandishing the gun.

He said, "We've checked the injured and the pellet has been removed from his arm. As per doctors, he's stable. Police couldn't react immediately as the incident happened in split second but soon police overpowered him. Case transferred to Crime Branch."

READ | NCP blames 'Godses' for Jamia shooting, asks if Delhi security is being knowingly provoked

READ | Tejashwi says Jamia Shooting-like incidents 'destined' to happen if BJP 'spews venom'

CBSE mark sheet of the allegedly minor gunman

News agency ANI shared the CBSE mark sheet of the allegedly minor gunman who brandished a gun and opened fire. He has been identified as 'Gopal'

Sources also informed that National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval has spoken to the Delhi Police Commissioner in order to understand what exactly transpired at the Jamia Millia Islamia University. Meanwhile, a massive protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the NRC continued at the Jamia Millia Islamia University on Thursday after the firing incident.

READ | Shiv Sena's Chaturvedi condemns Jamia shooting, says 'This isn't what India is about'

READ | Meenakshi Lekhi shows apprehension on Jamia gun violence, calls it 'a natak'

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DELHI POLICE: IMAM HIGH RADICALISED
KISHOR: ANNOUNCEMENT ON FEB 11
CPI BLAMES BJP FOR JAMIA INCIDENT
DR KHAN: I DONT TRUST UP POLICE
TEJ PRATAP YADAV INVITES KISHOR
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA