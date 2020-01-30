Delhi Police Registers Attempt To Murder Case Against Jamia Shooter, Invokes Arms Act

In the Jamia firing incident which happened earlier on Thursday, an attempt to murder (IPC Section 307) case has been registered by the Delhi police against the culprit. Police have also invoked the Arms Act against the gunman who has been identified as Gopal.

Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to inform that the investigation of the firing incident has been handed over to Special CP of Delhi Police Praveen Ranjan.

आज दिल्ली में हुयी फायरिंग की घटना की जाँच दिल्ली पुलिस के स्पेशल सीपी, श्री प्रवीर रंजन को सौंपी है, वो समग्रता से इस पूरी घटना की जाँच करेंगे। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 30, 2020

'Incident happened in a split second'

Praveer Ranjan, Special Commissioner of Police, met Shadab Farooq, a Jamia Millia Islamia student, at AIIMS Trauma Centre. after he was injured in the shooting earlier on Thursday.

Praveer Ranjan, Special Commissioner of Police met Shadab Farooq, a Jamia Millia Islamia student, at AIIMS Trauma Centre. He was injured after a man opened fire in Jamia area today during protests there earlier today. pic.twitter.com/XYvcp2xSHP — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2020

Ranjan said that the incident of shooting at the Jamia Millia Islamia happened in a "split-second" which is why the police "couldn't react immediately". Ranjan's statement comes amid criticism levelled by Opposition leaders and activists that the Delhi Police didn't act in the appropriate manner or fast enough when the shooter was brandishing the gun.

He said, "We've checked the injured and the pellet has been removed from his arm. As per doctors, he's stable. Police couldn't react immediately as the incident happened in split second but soon police overpowered him. Case transferred to Crime Branch."

CBSE mark sheet of the allegedly minor gunman

News agency ANI shared the CBSE mark sheet of the allegedly minor gunman who brandished a gun and opened fire. He has been identified as 'Gopal'

Delhi: CBSE marksheet of the allegedly minor gunman who brandished a gun and opened fire in Jamia area, earlier today. One student was injured in the incident. pic.twitter.com/3p6Pgbsl7P — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2020

Sources also informed that National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval has spoken to the Delhi Police Commissioner in order to understand what exactly transpired at the Jamia Millia Islamia University. Meanwhile, a massive protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the NRC continued at the Jamia Millia Islamia University on Thursday after the firing incident.

