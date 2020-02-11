Delhi Elections: 'Won't Contest Again If I Fail To Win', Says BJP's Sunil Yadav

As the counting of the votes for the Delhi elections commenced, BJP's candidate from New Delhi, Sunil Yadav stated that he will not contest elections again if he fails to win. Sunil Yadav who is the State President of Bharatiya Janata Yuva was BJP's candidate from the prestigious New Delhi seat against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Reportedly, the party banked on Yadav's youth appeal while putting him against the sitting Delhi Chief Minister this poll season. As per early trends, Kejriwal is seen leading from his New Delhi constituency.

Speaking on the early trends, Yadav said, "I believe when the scene clears, the mandate will be for BJP only. We have worked very hard to communicate with voters. If I fail to win I will not contest elections."

As per Jan Ki Baat's Exit Poll, current Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal is all set to win the New Delhi constituency. Congress' NSUI Delhi president Romesh Sabharwal was their third rival in the constituency. In 2015 as well, Kejriwal had won the New Delhi constituency after he was pitted against BJP's Nupur Sharma and Congress' Kiran Walia.

Delhi Exit Polls

Republic's Jan Ki Baat exit polls predicted an easy victory for AAP by winning 48-61 seats, while the BJP is predicted to garner only 9-21 seats and 0-1 seats for Congress. With 672 candidates in the fray, the Delhi Assembly Elections saw a fierce election campaign of the ruling AAP and the BJP, while the Congress party's presence remained almost absent from the picture. The counting procedure for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 has begun from 8 AM on Tuesday morning.

