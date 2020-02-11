Delhi Election: AAP Shares The Stress Of Supporters On The Day Of Results Through A Meme

On the day of the counting of votes for the Delhi elections, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Twitter handle released yet another meme, expressing the anxiety that AAP supporters were going through. In the meme which was titled 'AAP supporters right now' showed how while the wife was suspecting her partner of having an affair, all that the husband could think of was how many seats Kejriwal would get. The counting procedure for the Delhi Assembly Elections will begin at 8 AM on Tuesday morning. The votes were polled on February 8 in the national capital.

Here were some of the reactions to AAP's tweet

"AB BAS KAL KA INTEZAR RAHEGA" pic.twitter.com/QLKmOjoXTm — Shaan (@Shaansrk006) February 10, 2020

Who is.running this handle. He should be given an award. — akshay (@akshay__gupta) February 10, 2020

A night before the vote counting of the Delhi Assembly elections, Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP had expressed its emotion through a Bollywood reference. Recalling a scene from the famous movie Lagaan, it shared the 'night before results day'. In a tweet, the ruling party of the national capital, shared a shot from the movie, wherein the lead could be seen praying.

The night before results day. 🙏🤞 pic.twitter.com/QldhNV9GMK — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 10, 2020

Delhi Exit Polls

The exit polls on Saturday predicted an easy sweep for AAP in the 70-seat Delhi Assembly, wherein the party is eyeing a redo of their stellar 2015 Assembly Elections performance of 67 seats. The BJP is fighting a prestige battle to win the national capital following months of anti-government demonstrations across the country. As per the predictions of Republic Jan Ki Baat Exit Polls, AAP is projected to win 48-61 seats defeating the BJP which is predicted to win between 9-21 seats. Meanwhile, Congress is projected to win 0-1 seat.

