Delhi Elections: Chandrababu Naidu Congratulates Kejriwal On The Landslide Victory

After the Delhi election results saw the Aam Admi Party getting a sweeping majority, Telegu Desam Party President N Chandrababu Naidu has congratulated the Delhi Chief Minister for retaining the power in the national capital with a landslide victory.

Heartfelt congratulations to Sri @ArvindKejriwal Ji on winning the #DelhiPolls2020. I am sure you will continue to serve the people of Delhi with the same dedication as earlier. — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) February 11, 2020

READ | 'Delhi, I Love You!' Booms Arvind Kejriwal In Victory Speech As AAP Secures Landslide Win

Other politicians congratulate Kejriwal

Several other political leaders such as NCP's Nawab Malik and Supriya Sule, Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, as well as RJD's Tejashwi Yadav wished Kejriwal for his landslide victory. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that 'Jan ki Baat has won over Mann ki Baat' in a bid to take a jibe on Prime Minister Narendra Modi

READ | Sanjay Singh: Delhi Has Proved Their Son Is Not Terrorist But A 'deshbhakt'

As per the Election Commission's official update, counting for 70 seats has been done with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party winning 44 seats and leading on 18 seats, whereas the BJP has won five seats and is leading on three seats. The AAP in 2015 registered a landslide victory by winning 67 out of the 70 seats and Congress drew blank, with BJP bagging only three seats. The ruling party --- AAP--- has repeated its 2015 win with a clean sweep.

READ | Remarkably Good Sign In Indian Politics: Kejriwal's Delhi Hat-trick Wins Deve Gowda Praise

Congress in this election scored a duck as in the 2015 election, moreover, the vote share of the party also reduced substantially to 4.29%. However, Congress leaders had revealed ahead of the result day that their party was tacitly backing AAP and hence did not do any intense campaigning in a bid to refrain the BJP from coming to power in the national capital.

The BJP, on the other hand, taking a bitter pill has stated that it will contemplate the loss and also expressed a slight delight on its increased seats and vote share, though not consequential.

READ | Delhi Polls: Cong Stares At Oblivion With Second Consecutive Duck Likely