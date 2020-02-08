Congress Attacks Kejriwal's Alleged 'sexist' Tweet; Asks For 'vote Against Patriarchy'

Congress leader and All India Mahila Congress President Sushmita Dev lashed out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his alleged sexist tweet, stating that a woman can decide for herself. Earlier in the day, Kejriwal in his appeal made a sexist insinuation where he urged women to ask and discuss with the men at home as to which candidate they should vote for.

Taking to her Twitter, Dev targetted Kejriwal, asserting the need for people to vote against the patriarchy. This comes after Union Minister Smriti Irani targeted Kejriwal alleging sexism in his tweet.

A woman voter can think for herself she doesn’t need to ask anyone. They need to vote against such patriarchy. https://t.co/BxFEIpfQx4 — Sushmita Dev (@sushmitadevinc) February 8, 2020

CM Kejriwal Makes Sexist Vote Appeal To Women

Instead of making a simple appeal, Kejriwal made a sexist insinuation where he urged women to ask and discuss with the men at home as to which candidate they should vote for.

“Please go and vote. Special appeal to all women - Just as you bear the responsibility of your home, so is the responsibility of the country and Delhi on your shoulders. All of you ladies must go to vote and also take the men of your house. Make sure to discuss your men as who would be the right candidate to vote for,” the Chief Minister tweeted out in Hindi.

Smriti Irani raises objection on Kejriwal's 'speak To Men' Appeal

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday questioned Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's tweet, wherein he appealed women voters to "discuss" their contender of choice with their husbands. Amid the Delhi Assembly Elections on February 8, the BJP leader questioned Kejriwal if he does not consider women 'capable' enough to decide their own vote and called him 'against women.' Smriti Irani calling out the alleged sexist tweet said,

"Don't you consider women so capable that they themselves could decide who to vote for?"

