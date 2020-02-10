Delhi Assembly Elections: AAP Emotes 'night Before Result Day' With Bollywood Reference

A night before the vote counting of the Delhi Assembly elections, Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP expressed its emotion through a Bollywood reference. Recalling a scene from the famous movie Lagaan, it shared the 'night before results day'. In a tweet, the ruling party of the national capital, shared a shot from the movie, wherein the lead could be seen praying.

The night before results day. 🙏🤞 pic.twitter.com/QldhNV9GMK — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 10, 2020

The counting procedure for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 will begin at 8 AM on Tuesday morning. The votes were polled on February 8 in the national capital. On Sunday, Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh said on Sunday that 21 centres have been set up in the city for the counting of votes. The term of the current 70-seat Assembly, where AAP holds an absolute majority, will expire on February 22.

Delhi Assembly witnessed a voting percentage of 62.59%, around 5% less than the polls held in 2015. The highest voting of 71.6 percent was reported from the Ballimaran Assembly constituency, while the lowest turnout was in Delhi cantonment, which reported 45.4 percent voting.

Delhi Election Campaign

With 672 candidates in the fray, the Delhi Assembly Elections saw a fierce election campaign of the ruling AAP and the BJP, while the Congress party's presence remained almost absent from the picture. The AAP is seeking to retain power on development poll plank and a repeat of their stellar 2015 Assembly Elections performance 67 seats out of the 70. Meanwhile, the BJP is fighting a prestige battle to win the national capital following months of anti-government demonstrations across the country, with Delhi's Shaheen Bagh at the crux of their campaign. Home Minister Amit Shah led the saffron charge on its planks of nationalism and Hindutva.

Making a grand political twist, debutant AAP headed by Arvind Kejriwal shot to fame through the Anna Hazare-led anti-corruption campaign, subsequently snatched Congress' bastion Delhi winning 67 seats. In 2015, while the BJP managed to win 3 seats, Congress was reduced to zero seats. In 2013, AAP formed a government with Congress' backing, however, Kejriwal tendered resignation in February 2014 after failing to table the Jan Lokpal Bill due to stiff opposition.

