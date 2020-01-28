Delhi CEO Seeks Report On MoS Anurag Thakur's 'shoot Traitors' Slogan At Poll Rally

The Delhi Chief Election Officer (CEO) has sought a report from the North West district's election officer after Union Minister Anurag Thakur's inflammatory slogans in a BJP election rally in Delhi on Monday.

WATCH: SHOCKING: MoS Finance Anurag Thakur Raises 'shoot Traitors' Slogan At Delhi Election Rally

Delhi CEO asks for a report

According to news agency PTI report, an official from the office said, "We have taken cognisance of the incident and have sought a report from the district election officer. However, we have not received any complaint so far."

On Monday, in a shocking video that surfaced, Union Finance Minister (MoS) Anurag Thakur was seen chanting inflammatory slogans in a BJP election rally in Delhi. The video shows the Union Minister shouting: 'Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maron salon ko' (Shoot all traitors of the country) while campaigning for the BJP candidate for Rithala Assembly constituency - Manish Chaudhari.

READ: BJP's Kapil Mishra Faces 48-hour Campaigning Ban Following Controversial Tweets

The incident takes place days after an FIR was filed against BJP's Kapil Mishra for IND vs PAK tweet. Later, the Election Commission imposed a 48-hour campaigning ban. The poll body also directed Twitter to take down the tweet.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020

New Delhi will go to polls in a single-phase on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. The last day of filing nominations for the candidates was on January 21.

The BJP has fielded Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha president Sunil Yadav against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi constituency, and the Congress has fielded former NSUI Delhi president Ramesh Sabharwal against him.

READ: Delhi Polls 2020: 'Can't Come To Everyone's Homes' So Kejriwal Launches Virtual Campaign

The BJP and Congress are yet to name their Chief Ministerial candidates. For the BJP, names such as Manoj Tiwari, Hardeep Puri and Harsh Vardhan have been floated. Amit Shah, however, has stated in the absence of a formal name, the BJP would contest under PM Modi's leadership. The ruling AAP is contesting the election with Kejriwal leading them.

READ: 'Vote With Love': Prashant Kishor Responds To Amit Shah's 'vote With Anger', Gives Reasons