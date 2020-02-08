Delhi Election 2020: City Woos Voters With Red Carpets, Pink Booths

The polling for Delhi Assembly elections finished on February 8 with 57.04 per cent voter turnout, which is an almost 10 per cent drop from the 2015 elections. But the polling booths welcomed the voters with red carpets and came up with other creative ideas to encourage them to turn out in huge numbers.

While three model booths in southwest Delhi offered red carpet for the voters to exercise their right, a model pink polling booth in Dwarka set the tone high with only women officials deputed by the administration. Another polling booth at the Oxford public school Vikas Puri was entirely manned by differently-abled to encourage the residents with disabilities to vote for the 2020 Delhi elections.

Groom arrives in wedding attire

A polling booth at Pratibha Vidyalaya in Uttam Nagar introduced a token system for hassle-free polling and helped the voters to avoid long queues. Residents of the area said that they barely had to spend 15 minutes to cast their vote. Another eye-catching incident during the poll was the arrival of a groom at the polling station in his wedding attire.

Dhananjay arrived at the polling booth with his family at the MCD primary school in Lakshmi Nagar constituency of Shakarpur. Dhananjay said that he will fulfil his responsibility towards the nation before heading for the marriage ceremony.

Voting underway in Delhi, visuals from a polling booth in MCD primary school in Shakarpur. A bridegroom also cast his vote with his family. #DelhiElections2020 pic.twitter.com/KiUvTfhFw6 — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

The polling for the 70-member Delhi Assembly got underway on Saturday morning after the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress engaged in a bitterly fought campaign. Prominent candidates in the fray include Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Atishi, and Raghav Chadha of the AAP. The Aam Aadmi Party is hoping to repeat its stellar performance of the last assembly polls when it won 67 of the 70 seats

