Delhi Elections 2020: Babarpur Polling Booth Officer Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest

Amid voting starting in the Delhi Assembly elections, a polling officer posted at Babarpur Assembly constituency passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Saturday. According to poll panel officials, the election officer identified as Udham Singh was complaining of chest pain and uneasiness. Further, he was taken to the GTB hospital at around 6.30 AM where he was declared dead.

Reports stated that his body has been taken for postmortem examination. Singh was deployed at a polling station in MCD primary school in Babarpur as a polling officer.

Delhi Assembly Elections

The polling for the 70-seat Delhi Assembly started at 8 AM on Saturday, February 8. The Election Commission of India (EC) has set up 13,000 polling stations and deployed 90,000 officials to ensure smooth polling. The term of the current 70-seat Assembly, where AAP holds an absolute majority, will expire on February 22. The results of the elections will be declared on February 11. As of 10 AM on Saturday, the voter turnout is 5.60 per cent.

Read: Delhi Elections: MEA S Jaishankar casts his vote, urges people to exercise 'basic duty'

While the BJP is eyeing to form the government with their campaign around Shaheen Bagh and the drawbacks of the current Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is eyeing a comeback by beating their own record of 67 seats. The Congress is the third contender in the elections to be contested by 672 candidates in the fray for 70 Assembly seats.

Read: All five polling stations in Shaheen Bagh put under critical category: Delhi chief electoral officer

In the previous elections, the AAP had staged a stunning comeback after infamously demitting office months earlier, and won an astounding 67 seats in the first big jolt to the BJP after Narendra Modi's sensational triumph in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. BJP managed to win just 3 seats. Kiran Bedi, a former AAP leader among other achievements, was the BJP's CM candidate in the ill-fated election.

Read: Delhi Elections: Manoj Tiwari's sixth-sense tells him BJP will win; makes bold projection

Read: Delhi Elections: Voting delayed in Yamuna Vihar due to technical issue in EVM