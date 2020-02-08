Delhi Elections: Police Lend Helping Hands To Elderly Voters, Netizens Heap Praises

As Delhi began voting at 8 am on Saturday to elect a new government, Police personnel deployed at polling booths across the National Capital received appreciation for helping senior citizens and differently-abled people to cast their votes. The polling for the 70-seat Delhi Assembly commenced on Saturday and in preparation for its1.47 crore voters, the Election Commission of India (EC) has set up 13,000 polling stations and deployed 90,000 officials to ensure smooth polling.

The special arrangements were made to help the differently-abled voters and senior citizens in casting their votes. The official Twitter account of Delhi police posted pictures, captioning it "Helping the citizens in exercising their democratic right."

Helping the citizens in exercising their democratic right.#DelhiElections2020 pic.twitter.com/3xbVLEAjfO — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) February 8, 2020

READ: Delhi Elections 2020 LIVE Updates: BJP-Cong slam Kejriwal's 'sexism'; Lamba in slapgate

Netizens heap praises over Delhi Police' effort

The generous effort by the cops grabbed eyeballs as Netizens came up with a range of reactions. While some hailed the commitment of the Delhi police, one the users termed it 'the most beautiful picture of democracy'.

Your commitment towards the public is undeniable and your work is commendable. — Pawan Wadhwa (@PawanWa77296808) February 8, 2020

This is most beautiful picture of democracy, VERY GOOD JOB @DelhiPolice we proud of you — ASHWANI K (@Ashwanichanour) February 8, 2020

Great work.. love you Delhi police... — Rana Meenakshi (@MinakshiRana4) February 8, 2020

READ: BJP MP Parvesh Verma appeals to nationalist voters, claims 'Shaheen Bagh voting for AAP'

The term of the current 70-seat Assembly, where AAP holds an absolute majority, will expire on February 22. The results of the elections will be declared on February 11. Delhi, which was the strongest bastion of Congress was lost to AAP in 2015. AAP won 67 seats, leaving just three for the BJP, five years ago. This year there are 672 candidates in the fray for 70 assembly seats. Tight security arrangements have been made across the national capital and police force and paramilitary personnel have been deployed.

READ: Robert Vadra casts Delhi Election vote with Priyanka; points out his main poll issue

READ: 'Reeks of frustration': Sambit Patra lashes out at Alka Lamba for alleged MCC violation