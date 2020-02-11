Delhi Election: Manoj Tiwari Exudes Confidence Ahead Of Results, Says BJP To Win 48+ Seats

On the day of the results for the much talked about Delhi Elections, BJP's Manoj Tiwari exuded confidence stating that he was sure that the BJP would win 48 plus seats. Republic's Jan Ki Baat exit polls predicted a clear majority for AAP by winning 48-61 seats, while the BJP is predicted to garner only 9-21 seats and 0-1 seats for Congress. However, Manoj Tiwari stated that he had full faith in God that everything would work out in BJP's favor.

"According to God's will, everything will go well. The results will be in BJP's favor, this is my feeling. What I said, is what I still stand by, we will get 48+ seats." said Manoj Tiwari.

'All polls will fail': Tiwari

On the day of the voting and the exit polls, BJP Delhi Chief Manoj Tiwari had slammed the polls for projecting AAP retaining the 70-seat Delhi Assembly and stated that all polls will fail on February 11 - result day. Claiming that certain polls predict BJP winning 26 seats, he said that BJP will form government in Delhi with over 48 seats. Moreover, talking to Republic TV, he claimed that BJP will garner 56% of the vote share.

The counting procedure for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 will begin at 8 AM on Tuesday morning. The votes were polled on February 8 in the national capital. On Sunday, Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh said that 21 centers have been set up in the city for the counting of votes. The term of the current 70-seat Assembly, where AAP holds an absolute majority, will expire on February 22. With 672 candidates in the fray, the Delhi Assembly Elections saw a fierce election campaign of the ruling AAP and the BJP, while the Congress party's presence remained almost absent from the picture.

