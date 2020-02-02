Delhi Elections: Manoj Tiwari Slams Arvind Kejriwal, Calls Him A 'lying Machine'

As the heat of the Delhi assembly election intensifies, the BJP has continued its attack on the ruling AAP with BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari taking to Twitter to slam Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. "In five years you couldn't buy a bus, you couldn't construct a new college, you couldn't construct a new school, you couldn't give a clean drinking water facility in even one place, you couldn't construct a new bridge, you couldn't construct a new hospital. You only shout on Twitter and in advertisements made by taxpayers' money, which is why people call you a lying machine," Tiwari tweeted.

JP Nadda attacks Kejriwal

BJP National President JP Nadda hit back at the Delhi CM's speech for insulting the people of Bihar by stating that people of Bihar come to Delhi with Rs 500 train ticket and avail health care facilities worth Rs 5 lakh.

केजरीवाल जी, दिल्ली को बनाने में पूर्वांचल के लोगों का बहुत बड़ा योगदान है लेकिन आपको इस बात का अहसास तक नहीं।



जिस तरह आपने पूर्वांचली भाई-बहनो का बार-बार अपमानित किया, वह एक मुख्यमंत्री को शोभा नहीं देता।



जो अपने प्रदेश के लोगों का सम्मान नहीं कर सकता, वो उनका भला क्या करेगा? pic.twitter.com/jRoQc6JayI — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) February 2, 2020

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said 80 per cent people from across the country came to the national capital for free treatment. While speaking on improved healthcare facilities in the national capital, he had said, "One person from Bihar buys a ticket to Delhi for Rs 500, returns after availing free treatment worth Rs 5 lakhs. While it makes us happy as they are people of our own country, but Delhi has its own capacity. How can Delhi serve people of the entire country?" He made this statement on September 29 during foundation stone laying ceremony at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Delhi.

