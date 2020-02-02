Union Budget
Delhi Elections: Manoj Tiwari Slams Arvind Kejriwal, Calls Him A 'lying Machine'

Delhi Assembly Elections

As the heat of Delhi election intensifies, BJP has continued its attack on the ruling AAP with BJP Delhi Chief Manoj Tiwari taking to Twitter to slam Kejriwal

Written By Pritesh Kamath | Mumbai | Updated On:
Delhi Elections

As the heat of the Delhi assembly election intensifies, the BJP has continued its attack on the ruling AAP with BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari taking to Twitter to slam Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. "In five years you couldn't buy a bus, you couldn't construct a new college, you couldn't construct a new school, you couldn't give a clean drinking water facility in even one place, you couldn't construct a new bridge, you couldn't construct a new hospital. You only shout on Twitter and in advertisements made by taxpayers' money, which is why people call you a lying machine," Tiwari tweeted.

READ | Manoj Tiwari Holds 'Padyatra' Ahead Of Delhi Assembly Elections

JP Nadda attacks Kejriwal

BJP National President JP Nadda hit back at the Delhi CM's speech for insulting the people of Bihar by stating that people of Bihar come to Delhi with Rs 500 train ticket and avail health care facilities worth Rs 5 lakh. 

READ | Amit Shah Takes Up Arvind Kejriwal's 'Come See Delhi Schools' Invite, Shares His Findings

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said 80 per cent people from across the country came to the national capital for free treatment. While speaking on improved healthcare facilities in the national capital, he had said, "One person from Bihar buys a ticket to Delhi for Rs 500, returns after availing free treatment worth Rs 5 lakhs. While it makes us happy as they are people of our own country, but Delhi has its own capacity. How can Delhi serve people of the entire country?" He made this statement on September 29 during foundation stone laying ceremony at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Delhi.

READ | 'Only 8 Out Of 1024?': Kejriwal Responds After Shah Takes Up 'visit Delhi Schools' Invite

READ | Delhi Election: BJP Leaders, CM Kejriwal To Hold Multiple Rallies As Poll Date Nears

