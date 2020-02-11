SAD Leader Cheema Confident Over BJP's Performance, Says 'Results Will Be Clear Soon'

As the counting of votes for the much-awaited Delhi Assembly Elections began at 8 am on February 11, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has taken a clear lead in the results so far. AAP maintained an early lead of 53 seats, while the BJP is leading in 18 seats.

Speaking of the results, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Daljit Singh Cheema expressed hope that as the trends come in, the figures will improve and the BJP will perform better.

Reacting to the Delhi election results, Cheema said, "The counting has just begun, and I think within an hour or so, the trends will start coming in. I hope BJP performs better as the trends come in within a few hours, the results will be clear."

Further, while responding to the Exit poll projection which shows that AAP as the winner of Delhi elections, Cheema asserted that exit polls cannot be completely relied on, as there have been instances of failures in the past.

"Exit polls have failed several times in the past. One cannot rely on the exit polls completely. Everything will be clear in a few hours," the SAD leader said.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief, Manoj Tiwari has maintained his claim that the BJP will win over 48 seats in the Assembly elections.

"BJP To Win 48+ Seats"

On the day of the results for the much talked about Delhi Elections, BJP's Manoj Tiwari exuded confidence stating that he was sure that the BJP would win 48 plus seats. Republic's Jan Ki Baat exit polls predicted a clear majority for AAP by winning 48-61 seats, while the BJP is predicted to garner between 9-21 seats and 0-1 seats for Congress. However, Manoj Tiwari stated that he had full faith in God that everything would work out in BJP's favour.

"According to God's will, everything will go well. The results will be in BJP's favor, this is my feeling. What I said, is what I still stand by, we will get 48+ seats." said Manoj Tiwari.

