Delhi Elections: PM Modi Urges Max Participation In 'festival Of Democracy', Eyes Record

As the polling in the National Capital commenced on Saturday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters to cast their votes in large numbers and participate in the festival of democracy. The polling for the 70-member Delhi Assembly got underway on February 8 after a campaign that saw the ruling AAP, opposition BJP and the Congress engaged in a bitterly fought high-octane battle.

Taking to his Twitter, the Prime Minister also mentioned that the voters should make a new record on this day.

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए आज मतदान का दिन है। सभी मतदाताओं से मेरी अपील है कि वे अधिक से अधिक संख्या में लोकतंत्र के इस महोत्सव में भाग लें और वोटिंग का नया रिकॉर्ड बनाएं।



Urging the people of Delhi, especially my young friends, to vote in record numbers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 8, 2020

With 672 candidates in fray, the Delhi Assembly Elections saw a fierce election campaign of the ruling AAP and the BJP. The Prime Minister had addressed two poll rallies in the capital - one at Dwarka and the other at Karkardooma.

Manoj Tiwari's sixth-sense tells him BJP will win

As the polling in the National Capital commenced on Saturday morning, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari exuded confidence in BJP and stated that his six sense indicates a 50+ seat victory in Delhi. Speaking to reporters, Tiwari also apprised about his mother's fast on this auspicious day and further said that vibes in the National Capital show trust in BJP.

"Today is a very auspicious day for all 70 BJP candidates. My mother has also come, she has fasted for me. I have blessings from my mother and the Delhites. Everything will be good. The vibes show trust in BJP. We have full faith we will make govt with 50+ seats. My sixth sense is telling me that this is the BJP's election."

