Delhi Elections: AAP's Greater Kailash Candidate Saurabh Bharadwaj Confident Of Victory

As the counting of votes began for Delhi Assembly Polls on Tuesday morning, Aam Admi Party's candidate Saurabh Bhardwaj stated that he is confident of Aam Aadmi Party's victory.

While interacting with a news agency he said, "People of Delhi have accepted our governance model. At the counting centre, right now, I can see I am getting double the votes as compared to the BJP candidate."

According to the current figures, as of writing this article, Bhardwaj is leading with a margin of 15591 votes from the Greater Kailash constituency. The Delhi Assembly Election results 2020 will be announced today and will determine whether Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party comes back to power or not.

AAP, BJP, Congress, JDU are the main political parties in competition. The primary fight is between the incumbent AAP and the BJP, which is aiming to reenter into state politics in the national capital after over 20 years.

Counting of votes

The counting procedure for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 began at 8 am on Tuesday. The votes were polled on February 8 in the national capital. On Sunday, Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh said that 21 centres have been set up in the city for the counting of votes. The term of the current 70-seat Assembly, where AAP holds an absolute majority, will expire on February 22. According to the Election Commission of India's latest trend, the Aam Aadmi Party is leading on 55 seats, the BJP is leading on 15 seats and the Congress party continues to remain on 0.

Delhi Exit Polls

Republic's Jan Ki Baat exit polls predicted an easy victory for AAP by winning 48-61 seats, while the BJP is predicted to garner only 9-21 seats and 0-1 seats for Congress. With 672 candidates in the fray, the Delhi Assembly Elections saw a fierce election campaign of the ruling AAP and the BJP, while the Congress party's presence remained almost absent from the picture.

(With ANI inputs)