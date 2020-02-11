Digvijaya Questions VVPAT Mechanism, Says It Should Be A Manual To 'silence Objectors'

The former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Digvijaya Singh took to Twitter on Tuesday, February 11 and questioned EC over the VVPAT’s (Voter-verified paper audit trail) working mechanism. He suggested that the voters should be manually given the slips that are dropped in the VVPAT machine after a seven-second visual. He further stated that this manual exercise should be followed by randomly counting five ballot boxes in an assembly segment.

Digvijaya Singh on VVPAT’s mechanism

After suggesting the change to “silence” the people over the credibility of Election Commission, Digvijaya Singh stated that the Chief Election Commissioner and the Supreme Court should have a fresh look at the EVM mechanism in India. He spoke about how transparency of EVM is important and the mandate of 1.3 billion people should not be stolen by malpractices like “hacking”.

Singh further said that the counting of votes from five random ballot boxes of an assembly segment in 2019 LS polls was successful, however, the process of entering the paper in VVPAT should be manual. Have a look at the series of tweets posted by him

My request to CEC is simple.

Instead of dropping the printed ballot paper in the box after 7 seconds visual, hand it over to the Voter and let him drop it in a separate Ballot Box. — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) February 11, 2020

Read: Kapil Sibal expresses disappointment with EC, says 'it has become soft'

Now as you have decided to count printed ballot papers in 5 randomly selected EVMs in every Assembly Segment and check with the votes in the counting unit. It was done in 2019 LS Polls and found to match completely. So far so good.

But still questions are being raised. — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) February 11, 2020

Read: Cong waves white flags: KTS Tulsi admits to 'sacrifice' for AAP's victory in Delhi polls

To silence all such People you please agree to hand over the printed Ballot Paper to the Voter and let him put it in a separate sealed Ballot Box. Now count the Ballots in the randomly selected 5 Ballot Boxes of each Assembly Segment. — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) February 11, 2020

Read: 'Little Kejriwal' who graced AAP chief's last swearing-in, makes rangoli to wish him luck

If they match the Votes in the Counting Unit. Declare the result. If they don't match then count the Ballots of all Polling Booths in the Assembly.

It would convince every one and save time also as this has been the consistent arguement of CEC in favour of EVM. — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) February 11, 2020

Digvijaya Singh on EVM hacking

Talking about how the EVM machines can be hacked, the Congress leader highlighted that no developed country uses EVM for the purpose of voting. He stated that any machine with a chip can’t be tamper-proof. He also shared a video where a hacker was explaining how easy it was to hack voting machines.

Would CEC and Hon Supreme Court please have a fresh look on EVM voting in India? We are the largest Democracy in the World, we can't allow some Unscrupulous People to Hack Results and steal the Mandate of 1.3 Billion People. — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) February 11, 2020

Kapil Sibal on Election Commission

Talking about how the EC has gone soft, Kapil Sibal in an interview on Sunday, February 9, said, “The Election Commission cannot be questioned. But we are really upset with EC’s views in the last few years. When it comes to PM Modi and his Union Ministers, EC is hardly seen registering any information reports. This is not what I am saying, this is what the ex-Chief Election Commissioner, Mr Qureshi has said.” “This shows that the Election Commission is somewhat soft. Some small states go for polling in five phases while a state as big as Gujrat polls in only one phase. I don’t understand this. This is not an institution run by the government, they work for the country. If they don’t protect the Constitution of India, the democracy will be under threat,” added Sibal.

Read: Delhi elections: Vijay Goel exudes confidence in BJP's 'absolute' victory, visits temple