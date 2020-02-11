Delhi Elections: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Congratulates Kejriwal For His 'remarkable Victory'

With the Aam Aadmi Party nearing a massive victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy took to his official Twitter handle and congratulated Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal for his remarkable victory and wished him a successful tenure.

Hearty congratulations to @AamAadmiParty & @ArvindKejriwal on the remarkable victory in #DelhiPolls2020. Wishing you a successful tenure ahead. #DelhiResults — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) February 11, 2020

Mamata Banerjee congratulates Arvind Kejriwal

Earlier in the day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called and congratulated her Delhi counterpart and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal. Mamata Banerjee has been a vocal supporter of AAP's work and even supported the party for its elections on February 8. Senior MPs of TMC have been tweeting and giving out statements to show their support for AAP as well. Both the Chief Ministers have time and again tried to build a nationwide front against the NDA.

Congratulations @ArvindKejriwal as #DelhiResults show @AamAadmiParty all set to win #DelhiElection2020 with a thumping majority yet again. Leaders playing on faith through hate speech & divisive politics should take a cue, as only those who deliver on their promises are rewarded. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 11, 2020

Counting of votes

The counting procedure for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 began at 8 am on Tuesday. The election held on February 8 in the national capital. On Sunday, Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh said that 21 centres have been set up in the city for the counting of votes.

The term of the current 70-seat Assembly, where AAP holds an absolute majority, will expire on February 22. According to the Election Commission of India's latest trend, as of the time of writing this article, the Aam Aadmi Party has won 28 seats and is leading on 35 seats. Meanwhile, the BJP has won 2 seats and is leading on 7 seats. The Congress party continues to remain at 0.

