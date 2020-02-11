The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Delhi Elections: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Congratulates Kejriwal For His 'remarkable Victory'

Delhi Assembly Elections

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy on Tuesday congratulated Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal for his 'remarkable; victory in Delhi Polls

Written By Misha Bhatt | Mumbai | Updated On:
Andhra

With the Aam Aadmi Party nearing a massive victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy took to his official Twitter handle and congratulated Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal for his remarkable victory and wished him a successful tenure.

READ | Delhi Polls: Mamata Banerjee congratulates Arvind Kejriwal as trends favour sweep for AAP

Mamata Banerjee congratulates Arvind Kejriwal

Earlier in the day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called and congratulated her Delhi counterpart and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal. Mamata Banerjee has been a vocal supporter of AAP's work and even supported the party for its elections on February 8. Senior MPs of TMC have been tweeting and giving out statements to show their support for AAP as well. Both the Chief Ministers have time and again tried to build a nationwide front against the NDA.

READ | Delhi Election results 2020 LIVE: AAP leads in 63 seats, Kejriwal says 'I love you Delhi'

Counting of votes

The counting procedure for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 began at 8 am on Tuesday. The election held on February 8 in the national capital. On Sunday, Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh said that 21 centres have been set up in the city for the counting of votes.

The term of the current 70-seat Assembly, where AAP holds an absolute majority, will expire on February 22. According to the Election Commission of India's latest trend, as of the time of writing this article, the Aam Aadmi Party has won 28 seats and is leading on 35 seats. Meanwhile, the BJP has won 2 seats and is leading on 7 seats. The Congress party continues to remain at 0.

READ | Only wanted to win few seats so existence in Delhi is visible: Congress' pitiful admission

READ | "BJP's hateful rhetoric rejected": Sharad Yadav congratulates Kejriwal on victory

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CURRENT LAGA KYA: AAP MOCKS SHAH
ADHIR RANJAN ON CONG DEFEAT
CONG'S SHARMISTHA MUKHERJEE REBELS
TIME FOR BJP TO INTROSPECT: SWAMY
THAKUR GETS TROLLED BY FANS
GAMBHIR EATS HUMBLE PIE