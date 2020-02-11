Delhi Elections: Congress Blames 'communal Politics' Of Modi, Shah For Election Results

After losing the Delhi Assembly polls and accepting its defeat, Congress on Tuesday stated that "communal" campaign of BJP was responsible for the election results.

Addressing a press conference, Congress' Delhi in-charge PC Chacko said that the party respects the people's verdict and "accepts the failure with humility". He further said that there was a "strong polarisation" in Delhi which had also affected the result.

"We dedicate ourselves to revive the Congress party. At the same time, we are happy that the most toxic election campaign unleashed by the Prime Minister and Home Minister led by the BJP, is defeated today. That is the message people of Delhi have given today. We are quite sure that we will work hard and come back that''s our promise in this hour of defeat."

'Elections were polarised'

Expressing similar thoughts as Chacko, Congress' Delhi president Subhash Chopra said that both the parties had "successfully polarised the elections." He said that all claims made by Home Minister Amit Shah of winning 48 seats had fallen on the ground. "The results reflect that people of Delhi can never go with communal forces," he added.

Speaking of the about Congress' three terms in Delhi, Subhash Chopra said that the work done by the three-time Chief Minister, the late Sheila Dixit was unimaginable.

It is people's mandate, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has won. He said that the winning party has successfully showcased their work through their expensive election campaign amounting to Rs 3,192 crore. He further alleged that AAP convinced people into believing that all flyovers, Metros and other development work were done by the AAP, while it was done by the Congress party.

"Delhi has suffered in the last five years, especially students, whether it is Jamia, JNU or Gargi College where outsiders molested girls. Our girls are not safe inside the college premises. Where is home minister, central government and where was the Chief Minister of Delhi?," Subhash Copra questioned.

"Communal leadership was rejected"

Congress national spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said while the people's mandate is against Congress, but it is also against the "communal leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. People have rejected their ideology," he said.

"People of Delhi have given their mandate against the Congress party. We accept the mandate and their message with humility. We repeat in our heart the pledge to reboot the Congress party and assure our party workers that we will keep a vigil on Delhi''s structural development, water and electricity, unemployment and the economy. We will keep a watch and will keep giving constructive feedback to the ruling party."

