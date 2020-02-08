Delhi Elections: Lamba Castigates Kejriwal For 'narrow Mindset' Says 'shame, Shame, Shame'

Congress leader Alka Lamba on Saturday responded to allegations of violating the Election Commission's Model Code of Conduct when she almost slapped an AAP worker for alleged misconduct. Speaking to ANI, Lamba said, "I am a candidate. The Election Commission allows every party's candidate to go to the polling booth, meet the polling agent, and other authorities to see that everything is going smoothly."

Narrating the incident, she said, "Everything was going well. But as I stepped outside the polling booth, the AAP candidate's son was involved in an argument with the Delhi police. He wanted to go inside, but the police did not allow him as his father was a candidate and not him. Further, the AAP worker started abusing me. Immediately after, the Delhi police nabbed him and took him to the police station. I will decide after 6 what to do about it." She added, "Let them go to the Election Commission. I welcome this and they should also go and ask about their 2019 woman candidate Atishi Marlena's case."

Lamba further slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said, "It is sad that Arvind Kejriwal who talks about putting CCTV cameras for women's safety should also look after women's respect."

Alka Lamba sparks controversy

Congress leader Alka Lamba sparked controversy after she violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by allegedly trying to influence the voters at the polling booth to vote for Congress. AAP leader Prahlad Singh Sahni's election in-charge who was present at the moment outside the polling booth testified that Lamba flaunted the party's badge and tried to influence the voters by holding the hands of women who came to the polling booth and insisting they vote for Congress.

Post the allegations, a ruckus broke out at the booth after the Congress leader was seen charging towards the AAP worker. In the video that has been put out, the Delhi Police could be seen trying to break up the brawl between the party representatives.

On Kejriwal's tweet

Calling out Kejriwal's alleged sexist tweet, Lamba said, "Shame, shame, shame, on you Kejriwal. What do you think about women? These are educated women. This shows the narrow mindset of Kejriwal about women."

Delhi Assembly Elections

The polling for the 70-seat Delhi Assembly started at 8 AM on Saturday, February 8. The Election Commission of India (EC) has set up 13,000 polling stations and deployed 90,000 officials to ensure smooth polling. The term of the current 70-seat Assembly, where AAP holds an absolute majority, will expire on February 22. The results of the elections will be declared on February 11. As of 2:00 PM on Saturday, the voter turnout was 28.14 per cent.

In the previous elections, the AAP had staged a stunning comeback after infamously demitting office months earlier, and won an astounding 67 seats in the first big jolt to the BJP after Narendra Modi's sensational triumph in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. BJP managed to win just 3 seats. Kiran Bedi, a former AAP leader among other achievements, was the BJP's CM candidate in the ill-fated election.

