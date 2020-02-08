Delhi Elections: Police Mulls Action Against Lamba Over Attempting To Slap AAP Worker

Soon after Congress leader, Alka Lamba attempted to slap an AAP worker, the Delhi Police is mulling to take action against her, stated sources. The Delhi police said, "We will look into the matter. She has violated the Model Code of Conduct."

Amid the Delhi Assembly Elections, Lamba caught herself in controversy as she attempted to slap an AAP worker outside a polling booth in the national capital. In a video that has emerged, Lamba was seen charging towards an AAP worker, while the Delhi Police could be seen trying to break the brawl between party representatives.

Alka Lamba violates MCC

Congress leader Alka Lamba sparked controversy after she violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by allegedly trying to influence the voters at the polling booth to vote for Congress. AAP leader Prahlad Singh Sahni's election in-charge who was present at the moment outside the polling booth testified that Lamba flaunted the party's badge and tried to influence the voters by holding the hands of women who came to the polling booth and insisting them to vote for Congress.

Further, as she violated the rules by wearing the palm symbol of the Congress party, Alka Lamba was seen attacking Republic Media Network's crew. Casting her vote at polling booth number 161 at Tagore Garden Extension earlier on Saturday, she said, "Delhi is missing Sheila Dikshit wali Delhi and people will vote for change."

Delhi Assembly Elections

The polling for the 70-seat Delhi Assembly started at 8 AM on Saturday, February 8. The Election Commission of India (EC) has set up 13,000 polling stations and deployed 90,000 officials to ensure smooth polling. The term of the current 70-seat Assembly, where AAP holds an absolute majority, will expire on February 22. The results of the elections will be declared on February 11. As of 12 PM on Saturday, the voter turnout is 15.68 per cent.

While the BJP is eyeing to form the government with their campaign around Shaheen Bagh and the drawbacks of the current Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is eyeing a comeback by beating their own record of 67 seats. The Congress is the third contender in the elections to be contested by 672 candidates in the fray for 70 Assembly seats.

