Delhi Elections: Sukhbir Badal Extends Best Wishes To Arvind Kejriwal For 'new Innings'

Delhi Assembly Elections

As trends revealed a clear victory of AAP, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal congratulated Arvind Kejriwal on his victory. 

Written By Prachi Mankani | Mumbai | Updated On:
SAD

As trends revealed a clear victory of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi Assembly Elections on Tuesday, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal congratulated Arvind Kejriwal on his victory. As per the Election Commission of India trends at 4.10 pm, AAP has surged ahead in 63 seats as against BJP which is leading only from 7 constituencies.

Taking to his Twitter, Sukhbir Singh Badal extended best wishes to Arvind Kejriwal for his 'New innings as Chief Minister'.

 

 

AAP members have flocked the streets of Delhi to celebrate the party's early electoral victory. AAP leader Raghav Chadha, who won from the Rajendra Nagar Constituency, held a celebratory gathering outside AAP's office on Tuesday afternoon. 

Sharad Yadav Congratulates Kejriwal On Victory

Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) Chief Sharad Yadav congratulated the Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal, stating this victory to be bigger than the previous one. With 672 candidates in the fray, the Delhi Assembly Elections saw a fierce election campaign of the ruling AAP and BJP while Congress remained almost absent.

Taking to his Twitter, Yadav slammed BJP's 'hateful rhetoric', stating that the people of Delhi rejected BJP. His tweet read as, "Many many congratulations to Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party. This time their seats are less, but I consider this victory to be bigger than the previous victory. The hateful rhetoric by the BJP has crossed all the lines and despite all their efforts, the people of Delhi have rejected them."

Published:
