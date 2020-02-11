Delhi Elections: Rajnath Singh Congratulates CM Arvind Kejriwal & AAP Party Members

As trends revealed a clear victory of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi Assembly Elections on Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated Arvind Kejriwal on the win. As per the Election Commission of India trends at 4.10 pm, AAP has surged ahead in 63 seats as against BJP which is leading only from 7 constituencies.

Taking to his Twitter, Rajnath Singh extended best wishes the Chief Minister and the party members.

AAP members have flocked the streets of Delhi to celebrate the party's early electoral victory. AAP leader Raghav Chadha, who won from the Rajendra Nagar Constituency, held a celebratory gathering outside AAP's office on Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier, BJP's Manoj Tiwari congratulated CM Arvind Kejriwal on his victory and said that he is hopeful that Kejriwal will live up to the expectations of the people of Delhi. The Delhi BJP President also highlighted the positive side as he stated that the party witnessed an increase in the voter share from what it had received in 2015.

BJP's JP Nadda concedes Delhi to AAP & Kejriwal

Taking to Twitter, Nadda said, "The BJP respects the mandate given by the people of Delhi. All the workers worked tirelessly in this election and have been engaged in elections day and night. Heartfelt greetings and thanks to all the workers."

भाजपा दिल्ली की जनता द्वारा दिये गये जनादेश का सम्मान करती है। सभी कार्यकर्ताओं ने इस चुनाव में अथक परिश्रम किया और दिन रात चुनाव में लगे रहे है। सभी कार्यकर्ताओं का ह्रदय से अभिनंदन और साधुवाद। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) February 11, 2020

Nadda, in another tweet, said, "Accepting this mandate, the BJP will play the role of constructive opposition and will prominently raise every issue related to the development of the state. With the belief that the Aam Aadmi Party government will develop Delhi, I congratulate Arvind Kejriwal and his party."

भाजपा इस जनादेश को स्वीकारते हुए रचनात्मक विपक्ष की भूमिका निभाएगी और प्रदेश के विकास से जुड़े हर मुद्दे को प्रमुखता से उठाएगी।इस विश्वास के साथ की आम आदमी पार्टी की सरकार दिल्ली का विकास करेगी, मैं श्री @ArvindKejriwal और उनकी पार्टी को बधाई देता हूँ। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) February 11, 2020

