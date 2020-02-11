Javadekar Wishes AAP On Landslide Victory, Says 'BJP Will Continue To Be Voice Of People'

After the Delhi election results saw Aam Admi Party getting a sweeping majority, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar has congratulated Arvind Kejriwal for the landslide majority. "Our best wishes to the Aam Admi Party on the victory. Bharatiya Janata Party in the form of constructive opposition will always be a voice for the issues of the citizens and will also work towards their development".

Points out Congress' decreasing vote percentage

Taking a jibe at Congress which repeated its 2015 debacle by failing to open an account in this election, Javadekar said, "We will definitely do an analysis but one more interesting thing to note is that, those who got 26 percent votes in Lok Sabha election have not been able to get even 6 percent vote in this election. So it has been an important component of this election. BJP's vote share and seats both have increased. We will grow further.

As per the Election Commission's official update, counting for 70 seats is done with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party winning 38 seats and leading on 24 seats, whereas the BJP has won three seats and is leading on five seats. The AAP in 2015 registered a landslide victory by winning 67 out of the 70 seats and Congress drew blank, with BJP bagging three seats.

Congress in this election scored a duck as in the 2015 election, moreover, the vote share of the party also reduced substantially to 4.30%. However, Congress leaders had revealed ahead of the result day that their party was tacitly backing AAP and hence did not do any intense campaigning in a bid to refrain BJP from coming to power in the national capital. The BJP, on the other hand, taking a bitter pill has stated that it will contemplate the loss and also expressed a slight delight on its increased seats and vote share, though not consequential.

