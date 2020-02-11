Tejashwi Yadav Praises Kejriwal For Landslide Victory, Says "positive Politics Won"

After the massive victory of Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Admi Party (AAP) in the Delhi Assembly elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashvi Yadav has congratulated Arvind Kejriwal for winning the election with a landslide margin.

"The way BJP had created an atmosphere of fear, the way Union Ministers gave out slogans, Delhi citizens have clearly given out a verdict that they will vote on the basis of the work done. You can see what all work Kejriwal has done in Delhi in five years of him being Chief Minister, Delhi citizens have given him another chance. Positive politics has won", said Yadav.

Speaking on the Centre vs Shaheen Bagh issue and the controversial comments made by BJP leaders, Yadav said, "One thing is clear in this, there shouldn't be a politics of hate, there should be positive politics and it should be on the basis of the work done. Whether it be education, health, employment, economic slowdown, inflation, poverty. We all must contemplate on it and work together on these issues rather than spewing venom. The result clearly indicates a one-sided victory".

As per the Election Commission's official update, counting for 70 seats is done with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party winning 28 seats and leading on 35 seats, whereas the BJP has won two seats and is leading on five seats. The AAP in 2015 registered a landslide victory by winning 67 out of the 70 seats and Congres drew blank, with BJP bagging three seats.

Several other political leaders such as NCP's Nawab Malik and Supriya Sule, Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy have wished Kejriwal for this landslide victory. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that "Jan ki Baat has won over Man ki Baat" in a bid to take a jibe on Prime Minister Narendra Modi