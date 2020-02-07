Delhi Election: Kejriwal Asks AAP To Have Faith In God, Takes Veiled Jibe At Opposition

The Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter on Friday and tried to clam his party members a day before the Assembly Elections scheduled to be held on Saturday, February 8. In his tweet, Kejriwal was seemingly referring to the current opposition in Delhi as "they". He said that none of the conspiracies transpired by "them" was a success. He also asked his party members to have faith in

Arvind Kejriwal clams his party members

Arvind Kejriwal's tweet in Hindi said, "I am getting calls from many people that they will distribute money and create some conspiracy. My biggest appeal is - "Truth is with you." You have earned 5 years of virtue and blessings. How many conspiracies did they do in the last few days? All of it failed. Have faith in God. All the holy powers are with you."

Read: Arvind Kejriwal reshares month-old tweet, congratulates AAP cadre on their Delhi campaign

मुझे कई लोगों के फ़ोन आ रहे हैं कि वो लोग पैसा बाँटेंगे, षड्यंत्र करेंगे। मेरी सबसे अपील है-“सत्य आपके साथ है। आपने 5 साल पुण्य कमाए, दुआयें और आशीर्वाद कमाया। पिछले कुछ दिनों में इन्होंने कितने षड्यंत्र किए। सब फेल हो गए ना? प्रभु पर भरोसा रखो। सभी पवित्र शक्तियाँ आपके साथ हैं।” — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 7, 2020

Read: Arvind Kejriwal receives EC warning over promises made by him in official capacity

Kejriwal congratulates AAP cadre on successful Delhi Campaign

The Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter on Thursday as well and retweeted his old January 6 post to congratulate all the AAP members on successfully conducting the election campaign. He reiterated his assertion and said that he believes that people will "vote for work". On January 6, when the Election Commission had announced the dates for the Delhi elections, Arvind Kejriwal had tweeted that this election will be fought on the basis of work. Resharing the same tweet Kejriwal after a month said that the campaigning for the elections have ended.

“The time for campaigning is over. I am proud of every activist and supporter of the Aam Aadmi Party who won the hearts of people by running a model election campaign. God always supports those who work and walk on the path of truth. I am confident that on February 8, people will vote for work,” said Arvind Kejriwal in his latest tweet.

Read: Delhi: Poll panel issues notice to AAP, BJP for violating model code of conduct

प्रचार का समय खत्म हो गया। मुझे आम आदमी पार्टी के हर कार्यकर्ता और समर्थक पर गर्व है जिन्होंने एक आदर्श चुनाव अभियान चला कर लोगों का दिल जीत लिया



सच्चाई के रास्ते पर निष्काम कर्म करनेवालों का भगवान हमेशा साथ देते हैं। मेरा पूरा भरोसा है कि 8 फरवरी को लोग काम पर ही वोट देंगे। https://t.co/dtcvnGMf5W — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 6, 2020

Read: EC issues notice to Yogi Adityanath for his comments against AAP