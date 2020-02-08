Delhi Elections: Alka Lamba Irate After Republic Flags Her MCC Violation, Booth Canvassing

Former AAP turned Congress leader Alka Lamba while casting her vote sparked controversy as she was seen violating the election commission's model code of conduct. Alka Lamba was seen outside a voting booth influencing voters at the poll booth and insisting that they vote for Congress.

Booth worker present at the poll booth testified to Republic Media Network's reporter about Lamba's alleged violation as he said Lamba tried to engage with women voters outside the poll booth and insisted them to press the button of Congress while voting. Lamba also engaged in a verbal scuffle with Republic Media Network's crew upon confrontation on the alleged violation and also called Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal a "corrupt" politician. She was also at the time wearing a Congress symbol, which also entails a violation.

What does ECI's Model Code of Conduct say?

The Model Code of Conduct for the guidance of political parties and candidates says, "All parties and candidates shall avoid scrupulously all activities which are “corrupt practices” and offences under the election law, such as bribing of voters, intimidation of voters, impersonation of voters, canvassing within 100 meters of polling stations, holding public meetings during the period of 48 hours ending with the hour fixed for the close of the poll, and the transport and conveyance of voters to and from polling station".

Lamba had been serving Congress in various capacities for 20 years before she quit the party to join AAP in 2014 and in February 2015 she was elected from Chandni Chowk constituency. Lamba quit AAP in November 2019 to rejoin Congress and is contesting against AAP's Prahlad Singh Sahni who was a former Congress leader who switched his allegiance to the AAP in October 2019. BJP has fielded Suman Gupta from Chandni Chowk constituency.

The polling for 70 members Legislative assembly in the national capital began at 8 Am on February 8, and will go on till 6 in the evening. The results of the same will be declared on February 11. The term of the current assembly elected in 2015 will expire on 22 February, 2020.

