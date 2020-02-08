Delhi Exit Poll: From Arvind Kejriwal To Alka Lamba, Projections For Key Seats Here

The 70-seat Delhi Assembly concluded the voting process on February 8 evening with a meager 55% voter turnout. The Assembly polls in the national capital saw a three-way electoral battle between the incumbent AAP, BJP and the Congress party. While BJP aggressively revolved their campaign around the anti-government protests at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, AAP kept development as their core poll plank, while the Congress remained nearly absent from the picture. According to the Republic Jan ki Baat Exit Polls, here are the predictions for some of the key constituencies of the national capital:

New Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is projected to easily win a third consecutive term as a legislator from the high-profile New Delhi constituency. The AAP chief was up against BJP leader Sunil Yadav and Congress' Romesh Sabharwal.

Uttam Nagar

AAP candidate Naresh Balyan is predicted to win the seat against BJP's Krishnan Gehlot and RJD candidate Shakti Kumar Bishnoi. Congress fought the Delhi Assembly elections in alliance with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Hari Nagar

BJP's controversial spokesperson Tajinder Pal Bagga is projected to lose the seat to AAP's Raj Kumari Dhillon. BJP's "troll" was fielded from a Sikh majority constituency. Among key issues here are drinking water and garbage disposal.

Patparganj

In East Delhi's Patparganj, AAP is predicted to have an edge over the contenders. Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is projected to win the seat against the two first-timers--BJP's Ravi Negi and Congress leader Laxman Rawat. Irregular power cuts and water supply are the core issues of this constituency.

Okhla

AAP's controversial leader Amanatullah Khan is predicted to win the Muslim-majority Okhla Assembly constituency. Anti-government protest site, Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Millia Islamia University fall under the Okhla constituency. The AAP leader was pitted against BJP’s Brahm Singh and Congress’s Parvez Hashmi.

Chandni Chowk

Congress leader Alka Lamba is projected to lose the Chandni Chowk constituency to AAP leader Parlad Singh Sawhney. BJP had contested Suman Kumar Gupta on the North Delhi constituency. First Congress leader, then former AAP MLA from Chandni Chowk, Alka Lamba had re-joined Congress in October 2019.

Model Town

BJP's controversial leader Kapil Mishra is predicted to win the Model Town constituency against AAP's Akhilesh Pati Tripathi and Congress leader Akanksha Ola. Mishra stoked a controversy amid the election campaign after he equated the Delhi Assembly polls to a fight between India and Pakistan on the streets of Delhi.

Delhi Assembly Elections

The AAP is eyeing a redo of their stellar 2015 Assembly Elections performance 67 seats out of the 70. Meanwhile, the BJP is fighting a prestige battle to win the national capital following months of anti-government demonstrations across the country. As per the predictions of Republic Jan Ki Baat Exit Polls, AAP is projected to win 48-61 seats defeating the BJP which is predicted to win only 9-21 seats. Meanwhile, Congress is projected to win 0-1 seat. Others are projected to win no seats. The exit polls predicted little improvement in the fortunes of the Congress which could not bag any seat in the 2015 polls.

Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel conducted flag marches in sensitive areas in northeast and east Delhi during polling on Saturday, officials said. Flag marches were conducted in Brij Puri, Kalyanpuri, Trilokpuri, Seemapuri, Khajuri Khass, Jaffrabad, Mustafabad, Krishna Nagar and Mayur Vihar in northeast Delhi, Shahdara and other east Delhi areas.

