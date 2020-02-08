Delhi Exit Polls: Tight Race In Dwarka; AAP's Vinay Kumar Mishra Projected To Have Edge

Voting in the Delhi Assembly elections 2020 ended on Saturday with most of the exit polls projecting a majority for AAP that will keep Arvind Kejriwal in the Chief Minister's chair. However, even as other key AAP leaders like Kejriwal, Sisodia and Amanatullah Khan are projected to win their individual electoral battles, the same isn't immediately certain for the party's Dwarka candidate.

Exit polls predict an edge to AAP

Current MLA from Dwarka Adarsh Shastri resigned from AAP after being denied a ticket. Vinay Kumar Mishra was fielded by the AAP against BJP's Pradyuman Rajpur and Adarsh Shastri who joined the Congress. As per the Republic- Jan Ki Baat exit poll, Vinay Kumar Mishra has an edge over his opponents but can't be certain of victory till Feb 11.

Previous results

Dwarka constituency came into existence after the delimitation exercise. Veteran Congress leader Mahabal Mishra won the seat in 2008 but, the BJP wrested the seat in the 2009 by-polls. BJP’s Pradyuman Rajput won the 2013 polls but lost in the following elections in 2015 to AAP’s Adarsh Shastri by a massive margin of nearly 40,000 votes.

Exit poll results:

Seat share

AAP is projected to win 48-61 seats defeating the BJP which is projected to win only 9-21 seats. Meanwhile, Congress is projected to win 0-1 seat. Others are projected to win no seats.

Vote-share

According to Jan Ki Baat's exit poll, AAP is projected to garner 51-52%of the vote share, leading over the BJP which is set to gain 38-40% of the vote share. Meanwhile, Congress is projected to gain 4-5% of the vote share. Other parties are set to garner 5% of the vote share.

AAP: 51-52%

BJP:38 -40%

Congress: 4-5 %

Others: 5%

READ | Delhi Election 2020: AAP's Amanatullah Khan projected to retain Okhla seat - JKB Exit poll

READ | Delhi Exit Poll 2020: AAP's Naresh Balyan projected to retain Uttam Nagar seat, thwart BJP

A number of other agencies have also put out their exit poll numbers. Accordingly, the poll of exit polls projects an AAP victory, but with a significantly reduced seat-share than in 2015 when the party won a colossal 67 seats.

Ipsos exit poll has predicted 47 seats for Aam Aadmi Party and 23 for the BJP. According to the C-Voter exit poll, the AAP will win 49 to 63 seats in Delhi, while the BJP is predicted to win 5 to 19 seats. Cicero exit poll predicts 54 seats for the AAP, 15 seats for the BJP and 1 for the Congress.

The Delhi Assembly Election 2020 results will be announced on February 11. The counting of the votes polled in a total of 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi will begin from 8 am.

READ | Delhi Exit Poll: From Arvind Kejriwal to Alka Lamba, projections for key seats here

READ | Delhi Poll Of Exit Polls: AAP projected to remain in power; BJP to avert 2015 repeat