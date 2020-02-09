Delhi Polls: AAP Takes A Dig At Manoj Tiwari; Says 'he Will Take An Exit From BJP Soon'

Taking a jibe at BJP MP Manoj Tiwari for his remark 'Delhi exit polls will fail', AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj on Saturday said, Tiwari knows that he will soon get an exit as Delhi BJP Chief.

"The exit poll has two meanings. One, it is exit poll for Delhi Elections 2020 and the other is that it is an exit poll for Manoj Tiwari. He will soon get an exit as Delhi BJP Chief and he knows this very well," said Bhardwaj while speaking to ANI.

The AAP leader expressed confidence in his party winning the Delhi elections with more than 60 per cent seats.

Claiming BJP's defeat in the Assembly polls, Bhardwaj said: "BJP will get a big shock as they have put their everything in this polls, the Hindus will show them (BJP) that religion is about moving ahead with everyone together."

Manoj Tiwari claims BJP will win Assembly polls

Earlier in the day, after the exit polls revealed the possibility of AAP retaining power in the Delhi elections, Manoj Tiwari claimed that BJP will emerge victorious in the Assembly polls. He asserted that "all exit polls will fail and BJP will come to power with over 48 seats."

"All these exit polls will fail. Keep this tweet of mine. BJP will form the government in Delhi with over 48 seats in Delhi. Now, please do not find an excuse to blame Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs)," Tiwari tweeted in Hindi soon after polling in Delhi concluded.

ये सभी एग्ज़िट पोल होंगे fail..

मेरी ये ट्वीट सम्भाल के रखियेगा..

भाजपा दिल्ली में ४८ सीट ले कर सरकार बनायेगी .. कृपया EVM को दोष देने का अभी से बहाना ना ढूँढे..🙏 — Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) February 8, 2020

When asked about lower voter turnout in Delhi, the AAP leader said: "There was no anti-incumbency, so voter turnout was less. There is just a marginal difference in voter turnout as compared to the last year."

"Bihari versus non-Bihari" row

Saurabh Bhardwaj further attacked Union Minister Giriraj Singh for dismissing accusations of 'distributing cash and liquor' in Delhi to influence the voters' levelled by AAP. The Union Minister had stated that the accusations against him were made to raise an issue of "Bihari versus non-Bihari".

"BJP should not speak about Biharis. They were the ones who had beaten up Biharis and forced them to move out from Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat," he said.

As Delhi polls concluded on Saturday, the exit polls have predicted that the ruling AAP will return to power with an impressive victory in the Delhi Assembly election, while the BJP is expected to improve its numbers but maintaining a distant second position.

The results will be announced on February 11.

(With ANi inputs)

(Photo: PTI)