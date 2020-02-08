Delhi Elections: AAP's Atishi Marlena Exudes Confidence, Takes A Jibe At Tiwari & Irani

Exuding confidence regarding Delhi assembly elections, AAP's Atishi Marlena on Saturday stated that the people of Delhi had already made up their mind. "Delhi just speaks one name — Arvind Kejriwal. Delhi wants that the work done in these five years on water, electricity, education to continue for the next five years. On February 11, AAP will win with a great majority," she said.

Commenting on Manoj Tiwari's statement where he said that as per his 'sixth sense' a BJP government will be formed, Atishi laughed and said, "His sixth sense is qualitative, quantitative or what is its sample size. Only Manoj Tiwari can tell how he does his polling."

'AAP never used religion for politics'

On Arvind Kejriwal's visit to Hanuman Mandir Atishi said, "From the beginning, Arvind Kejriwal has been a very religious man. Before elections, he always goes to Hanuman Mandir which is in his constituency. He visited the temple during Diwali too, you can see photos with his family. Every family in India is religious. However, AAP never uses religion as the basis for politics. We only use electricity, water, education, etc."

'Shocked at Smriti Irani's objection'

In a tweet earlier in the day, Arvind Kejriwal had asked the women voters of Delhi to 'make sure to discuss who to vote for with the men of their house'. Soon after Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani had called the Delhi CM out for sexism. Responding to that, Atishi said, "We just want to encourage women. Sometimes, they get tied up in household matters — be it cooking, cleaning or picking up children from school. They miss out on their responsibility of voting. I am shocked that a woman like Smriti Irani is expressing concern over us encouraging women to vote."

(With Agency Inputs)

