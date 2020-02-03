Delhi Polls: After BJP Calls Kejriwal A Terrorist, Sanjay Sigh Dares BJP To Arrest Him

As the Delhi election day draws close, Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Monday, February 4, slammed the BJP for calling the Delhi Chief Minister a terrorist. He also launched an attack on Union Minister Prakash Javadekar for using inappropriate language against the Chief Minister.

READ | AAP's Sanjay Singh slams Yogi, seeks 'arrest & interrogation' for remark on Kejriwal

While addressing a press conference on Monday, the AAP leader said, "As much as their distance from winning the polls is increasing, BJP has resorted to making offensive remarks about the Delhi Chief Minister. First, a BJP MP called Kejriwal a terrorist, the Haryana CM called him a monkey, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath accused Chief Minister Kejriwal for having links with Pakistan, and now Union Minister Prakash Javadekar has again called Kejriwal a terrorist."

"How is a Union Minister using this kind of language? If they think Kejriwal is a terrorist, then I dare the BJP to arrest him, and put him behind bars. BJP is not obeying the rules set by the Election Commission " the AAP Rajya Sabha MP added.

READ |UP CM Yogi Adityanath repeats 'bullets, no dialogue' remark despite AAP’s complaint to EC

BJP MP Parvesh Verma calls Kejriwal a 'terrorist'

Earlier on January 28, A West Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Verma had called Kejriwal a terrorist and had said, "Lakhs of people gather at Shaheen Bagh. People of Delhi will have to think and make a decision. They will enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters, kill them."

After Parvesh Verma's shocking 'Protesters will rape' remark about the goings-on at Shaheen Bagh, the ECI ordered the BJP to remove its Lok Sabha MP from a list of star campaigners with immediate effect.

READ | After campaign ban, BJP's Parvesh Verma gets EC notice for calling Kejriwal a 'terrorist'

READ | BJP MP Parvesh Verma doesn't think EC felt his Shaheen Bagh 'rape' remark was wrong