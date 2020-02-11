The Debate
Delhi Elections: With AAP Leading, BJP's Malviya Says 'not Over Till It's Done & Dusted'

Delhi Assembly Elections

With AAP securing the lead, BJP's IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya asked people not to call out results of the Delhi elections till everything is 'done and dusted'.

BJP

An hour-and-a-half after the counting of the votes for the Delhi Assembly Election commenced, BJP's IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya took to Twitter and asked people to not call out the results of the elections till everything is 'done and dusted'. Early trends show Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leading on 49 seats. The 70-seat Delhi Assembly which has just finished polling on Saturday, February 8, is projected to be won by AAP, according to the Republic Jan Ki Baat Exit Polls. However, Amit Malviya asked people to not be in a hurry to declare the results.  

Read: Delhi Elections 2020 LIVE Updates: AAP goes above 50-mark in early trends; Kejriwal leads

Read: Delhi Elections: 'Won't contest again if I fail to win', says BJP's Sunil Yadav

Delhi Exit Polls 

Republic's Jan Ki Baat exit polls predicted an easy victory for AAP by winning 48-61 seats, while the BJP is predicted to garner only 9-21 seats and 0-1 seats for Congress. With 672 candidates in the fray, the Delhi Assembly Elections saw a fierce election campaign of the ruling AAP and the BJP, while the Congress party's presence remained almost absent from the picture. On Sunday, Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh said that 21 centers have been set up in the city for the counting of votes. The term of the current 70-seat Assembly, where AAP holds an absolute majority, will expire on February 22.  

Read: Don't be surprised if we win 55 seats, blaming EVMs is futile: BJP's Manoj Tiwari

Read: Delhi Election: AAP shares the stress of supporters on the day of results through a meme

