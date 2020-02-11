Delhi Elections: With AAP Leading, BJP's Malviya Says 'not Over Till It's Done & Dusted'

An hour-and-a-half after the counting of the votes for the Delhi Assembly Election commenced, BJP's IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya took to Twitter and asked people to not call out the results of the elections till everything is 'done and dusted'. Early trends show Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leading on 49 seats. The 70-seat Delhi Assembly which has just finished polling on Saturday, February 8, is projected to be won by AAP, according to the Republic Jan Ki Baat Exit Polls. However, Amit Malviya asked people to not be in a hurry to declare the results.

Don’t be in a hurry to call out the Delhi elections, one way or the other, till it is all done and dusted. — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) February 11, 2020

Delhi Exit Polls

Republic's Jan Ki Baat exit polls predicted an easy victory for AAP by winning 48-61 seats, while the BJP is predicted to garner only 9-21 seats and 0-1 seats for Congress. With 672 candidates in the fray, the Delhi Assembly Elections saw a fierce election campaign of the ruling AAP and the BJP, while the Congress party's presence remained almost absent from the picture. On Sunday, Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh said that 21 centers have been set up in the city for the counting of votes. The term of the current 70-seat Assembly, where AAP holds an absolute majority, will expire on February 22.

