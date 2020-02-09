Delhi Polls: Javadekar Dismisses Exit Polls Showing BJP Loss, Says 'wait For Exact Polls'

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday brushed aside exit polls that project Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as retaining power in Delhi saying BJP will wait for the "exact polls" and stressed that they will come to power. Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari too asserted that exit poll results would be proven wrong.

Speaking to media, Javadekar said, "There will be a huge difference in exit polls and the final results. We will wait for exact polls. Exit polls had failed in May elections (2019 Lok Sabha polls) as well." He added, "We have seen ground reality and we have got a good response. We will come into power on February 11."

Republic-Jan Ki Baat exit polls

The 70-seat Delhi Assembly concluded its polling on Saturday. It is projected to be won by Arvind Kejriwal-AAP, according to the Republic-Jan Ki Baat exit polls. While the polls saw a meager 57% voter turnout, it witnessed an intense election campaign by the three contending parties – Congress, BJP and AAP with 672 candidates in the fray. The term of the current 70-seat Assembly, where AAP holds an absolute majority, will expire on February 22.

Seat share

AAP is projected to win 48-61 seats defeating the BJP which is projected to win only 9-21 seats. Meanwhile, Congress is projected to win 0-1 seat. Others are projected to win no seats.

Vote share

AAP is projected to garner 51-52%of the vote share, leading over the BJP which is set to gain 38-40% of the vote share. Meanwhile, Congress is projected to gain 4-5% of the vote share. Other parties are set to garner 5% of the vote share.

Delhi election campaign

Building on its massive common-man appeal, the AAP government offered several freebies — free electricity, water, free wifi services, free metro and bus rides for women in the run-up to the elections. Meanwhile, Congress, which is reeling from a leadership vacuum since the demise of Sheila Dikshit, is eyeing a comeback at the national capital.

BJP, which has not held the Delhi Assembly since 1998 is eyeing to rule at Centre and the national capital – but has not named a CM pick. AAP which had launched a Kejriwal-centric campaign, aims at crossing the total with its motto "Abki Baar 67 paar" and keeps asking "Kejriwal v/s Who?"

