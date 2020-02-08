Delhi Polls: Javadekar Exudes Confidence In BJP's Victory; Stresses On Need Of Stable Govt

As the National Capital gears up to vote in the assembly elections, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar exuded confidence in the victory of BJP, asserting faith in Delhiites. The term of the current 70-seat Assembly, where AAP holds an absolute majority, will expire on February 22. The results of the elections will be declared on February 11.

Speaking to ANI, Javadekar highlighted the need for consensus with the Central government and further stressed on the need for a stable government in Delhi.

"I have full faith that govt will change and Delhiites will choose BJP. There is a need for consensus with Central govt. Delhiites need stable govt, all their issues will be solved by BJP only and the response we got under Amit Shah, reaffirms our belief that we will get 45 + seats."

In preparation for its 1.47 crore voters - 81.05 lakh male voters and 66.8 lakh female voters, the Election Commission of India (EC) has set up 13,000 polling stations and deployed 90,000 officials to ensure smooth polling.

Gautam Gambhir appeals participation in 'Biggest Festival of Democracy'

Ahead of the voting in the National Capital, BJP leader and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Saturday appealed Delhiites to exercise their right to vote. While BJP is eyeing to form the government with its campaign around Shaheen Bagh and the drawbacks of CM Arvind Kejriwal, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is eyeing a comeback through by beating their own record of 67.

Taking to his Twitter, the cricketer-turned-politician specifically urged the youth and the first time voters to participate in the 'biggest festival of democracy'.

“Voting is not only our right. Its our power.”



I urge every Delhiite and specially the youth and first time voters to go and use their right to vote and participate in the biggest festival of democracy. #DelhiElections2020 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) February 8, 2020

