Shaheen Bagh Shooter's 2019 AAP Induction Pictures 'dirty Politics, False Claim': Kejriwal

The Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, on Wednesday, broke his silence over the ongoing controversy that linked the Shaheen Bagh shooter, Kapil Gujjar to AAP. He shared a video of Kapil Gujjar's father admitting that his son is a follower of PM Narendra Modi and HM Amit Shah. The controversy surfaced on the evening of February 4 after the crime branch retrieved Kapil Gujjar's picture with AAP leader Sanjay Singh from his 2019 induction.

Arvind Kejriwal lashes out at BJP

Arvind Kejriwal in his tweet accused BJP of playing dirty politics. He said that the truth has been revealed, and shared a video along with the tweet. His tweet translated to, "BJP is playing dirty politics and messing with Delhi's law, order and security. They tried to falsely accuse the Aam Aadmi Party Two days ahead of the election. This is dirty politics. Today the truth was revealed."

Crime Branch confirms retrieving pictures from the Kapil’s phone

According to the photos accessed by the Crime Branch, Kapil Gujjar joined AAP in 2019. The photos were recovered from his phone during the investigation following his arrest from the protest site. The investigation also revealed that he bought the pistol seven years ago for a family marriage function.

Talking about Kapil Gujjar's link with AAP, Rajesh Deo, DCP Crime Branch said, "In our initial investigation we found some photos from Kapil's phone that establish and he has already disclosed that he and his father joined AAP a year ago. We have taken his two days remand."

Sanjay Singh on AAP’s link to Kapil Gujjar

Talking about AAP’s link to Kapil Gujjar and his pictures with the shooter, Sanjay Singh said, “See, Amit Shah is the Home Minister of this country at this moment. Now, you will get various pictures, videos and conspiracy theories before elections. We have been waiting for this. There are three to four days are left for the elections. BJP will create as many conspiracies as possible in these days."

