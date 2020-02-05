'Why Was AAP's Tweet Of Shaheen Bagh Gunman Deleted?': BJP's Sambit Patra Posts Pictures

BJP leader Sambit Patra on Tuesday slammed the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the national capital for deleting a social media post after a link between the shooter who opened fire near Shaheen Bagh area on February 1 and AAP emerged. Taking to the microblogging site, Patra questioned the AAP leader Sanjay Singh whether the shoot out was a conspiracy of the AAP against the Shaheen Bagh protestors and Hindus.

In his tweet, Patra said, "AAP party's top leader Sanjay Singh who hosted Kapil Gujjar on May 3, 2019, did tweet the photo of joining "AAP". Was this tweet deleted before the shoot out? This proves that the shootout was a conspiracy by Kejriwal to discredit Shaheen Bagh and Hindus."

आप party के बड़े नेता जिन्होंने 3 May 2019 को कपिल गुज्जर का @SanjayAzadSln द्वारा “आप” में joining की फ़ोटो tweet की थी ..क्या कारण था की शूट आउट से पहले यह tweet delete कर दी गयी थी?

इससे साबित होता है की शाहीन बाग और हिंदुओं को बदनाम करने के लिए शूटआऊट ये केजरीवाल की साज़िश थी pic.twitter.com/0e2sabFJgQ — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) February 5, 2020

In a shocking revelation, Kapil Gujjar who had entered the premises of Shaheen Bagh a few days ago and fired shots in the air, yelling "Jai Shri Ram" was revealed to have been inducted into the AAP in 2019. The Crime Branch of Delhi released photos of him with top AAP leaders such as Sanjay Singh, and Atishi Marlena.

Confirming Kapil Gujjar's link with AAP, Rajesh Deo, DCP Crime Branch said, "In our initial investigation we found some photos from Kapil's phone that establish and he has already disclosed that he and his father joined AAP a year ago. We have taken his two days remand."

CM Kejriwal reacts

Reacting to Tuesday's revelation of the Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Gujjar being linked to AAP, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal contended that the BJP had no constructive agenda left. He alleged that all other parties including BJP, Congress had come together to beat the AAP.

Moreover, he stated that BJP leaders had resorted to abusing him. Also, he stressed that the Delhi police was being used by the Centre.

While maintaining that the shooter's family had clarified on their association with AAP, Kejriwal called for Gujjar to be given stringent punishment. At the same time, he opined that this was Union Home Minister Amit Shah's conspiracy. The Delhi CM asserted that this was a pre-election stunt.

