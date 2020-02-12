Congress' Abhishek Singhvi Turns Into A Poet, Takes A 'freebies' Jibe At Kejriwal

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi took at a jibe at re-elected Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the host of freebies it offered months before the election. In a tweet on Wednesday morning, Singhvi said, "There are secrets in your eyes from something fragrant, your style of freebies is more beautiful than you." Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party posted its second consecutive victory with a stunning margin on Tuesday.

Delhi elections result

AAP has won 62 seats while the BJP has won eight seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly. Congress could not open its account for the second time in Delhi. The AAP in 2015 registered a landslide victory by winning 67 out of the 70 seats and Congres drew blank, with BJP bagging three seats. The Republic-Jan Ki Baat Exit Polls predicted 48-61 seats for the AAP, 9-21 seats for the BJP and 0-1 for Congress.

Kejriwal thanks Delhi for re-electing its 'son'

After winning his third consecutive term as Chief Minister, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal addressed the crowd outside the AAP office. He thanked Delhi saying that 'Kaam politics' has won. He started his speech by blowing a kiss to the crowds saying 'I love you, Delhi'.

He then said: "I want to thank Delhi people that they trusted me for the third time. This victory is for those who make schools, hospitals and mohalla clinics. This is a new kind of politics. This is not just a Delhi victory, but a victory for India. Today, Lord Hanuman has been very generous to Delhiites. He should bless all 2 crore Delhi people to work diligently for the next 5 years. I wish to thank all party workers for all their hard work. My family has also worked for me. It is my wife's birthday. I had cake, I will offer to all of you. We all have to work together for the next 5 years as I alone cannot do it."

